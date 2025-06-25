Uckfield Picture House owner describes how his father's sudden death led him to abandon his scriptwriting career to take over the cinema

He had veered from successful scriptwriter to cinema owner - in a bid to honour his father's passionate attachment to the cinema he had acquired in the early 1960s.

He was speaking to presenter Antonia Quirke in the programme, 'Causing a Scene' which described movies that seemed to capture a universal experience or feeling. She focused on ways these scenes possibly influence the way we look at the world and the way we talk.

The first in the series revealed how the title of the 1998 movie with Gwyneth Paltrow gave the world the phrase 'sliding doors." The movie's production designer, Maria Djurkovic explained how life imitated art when she met a man on a tube train, just like the plot of 'Sliding Doors.'

Under the microscope was the plot of classic sliding doors movie 'It's a Wonderful Life.' Antonia talked to Kevin about why thinks of himself as George Bailey, the man with a plan to leave his small town, memorably played by James Stewart.

Kevin said his father had acquired the cinema in 1964. Thirty years on and he suffered a heart attack. He recovered and decided to go on holiday. Shortly afterwards, Kevin's phone rang. He said: "Dad had been in Las Vegas. At the time I had one kid on my head, one on my lap. It was my mum. She said 'Your dad's died.'

Very quickly I realised I had to keep this business going now he's gone away. "I'd had other aspirations at the time and I had other plans. I'd been writing TV comedy and scripts and was doing quite well. Me and my partner were selling sketches and sitcoms."

Asked why he felt he had to stay, he said: "I had a sense of responsibility for the family. My mum didn't work and I had to support her. I couldn't just let this thing he'd created go. It was his passion. How could I let that leave the family? I had to do that really.

"Do I have regrets? Not really. I sometimes think of that moment. It could have gone this or that way. Am I that unusual? I don't think so."

Now, as everyone in Uckfield knows, he piloted the Picture House to the success it is today.

Designed in a mock-Tudor style by architect Walter Long and built in 1916, it originally served as a garrison theatre during WWI, becoming a cinema from August 1920.