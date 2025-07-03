Thirty-two MPs visited the Parliamentary Repair Cafe and took advantage of the opportunity to remind MPs about the importance of repair, both in communities across the UK and in business. They heard how they save waste, reduce emissions and save money while highlighting the additional value that repair cafes offer through building connections and sharing valuable skills.

There were talks from Back Market, a uniform company with a value of 5.7 billion dollars. This proves the refurbished consumer electronics market is a growing and valuable addition to the economy and movement towards a more circular one.

The restart project spoke about how MPs can address the structural barriers holding back repair and rescue. Their declaration offers concrete policy solutions that could make it easier and cheaper to fix everyday products.

This is one of the main frustrations at the 700-plus repair cafes across the UK. More than 400 community groups and businesses have already signed the declaration along with 64 MPs since the event.

Mary Creagh MP set up the Circular Economy Taskforce talking about the importance of things being made to last and promising a roadmap for circular electrical by next spring. This has been billed as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shift how we consume, use and dispose of our products.

Margaret described hearing from Jeremy Vine who is a champion for the repair network. He told the story of his very expensive purchase of a 3-year-old Segway that was deemed irreparable by the manufacturer and destined for landfill. He was introduced to a London repair cafe where members worked for hours to attempt to replace the faulty battery but to no avail.

Many repairers in the room wanted to give fixing it a go and it was ultimately taken away by a guest recycling and refurbishment company for one last go at he repair.