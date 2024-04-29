Uckfield Scout leader receives national honour for supporting the Coronation of HM King Charles III
and live on Freeview channel 276
Coronation Spectator’s Group Member, Ash, who is a member of East Sussex Scouts, played a vital role in supporting the Coronation and doing his duty to the King. The medal acts as a thank you gift from the nation to commemorate the Coronation for the people who made the historic service happen. Ash was selected to assist on the day supporting the younger volunteers of Scouts in roles such as duty managers and shift leaders.
Ash said: "I am extremely proud to be awarded the Coronation medal and at Windsor too. I was a team leader on the Coronation weekend, responsible for supporting a team of young adults that had never met each other before, including three Scouts from Canada."
Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden said:"The Coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants. This Medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts, and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come."
The Coronation Medal is a thank you gift from the nation to those who helped make the historic service happen. Taking part in this event was a huge responsibility but Scouts doing their duty to the nation will always be a priority, no matter the scale. The accolade is an honour to the Scouts from HM King Charles III.