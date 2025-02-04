Uckfield Town News

LLOYDS BANK and HALIFAX COMMUNITY BANKING SERVICES IN UCKFIELD CIVIC CENTRE

Following the closure of the above branches in Uckfield in November, both Halifax and Lloyds Bank staff are still on hand and available to offer customers support via their community banking services at The Civic Centre Uckfield. Halifax are based at the Civic Centre on Wednesdays between 9.00am and 2.30pm. Lloyds Bank are based at the Civic Centre on Fridays between 9.00am and 3.00pm. Community banking services can help with: - card and pin services - managing your account - help with internet banking and mobile banking apps - help with telephone banking - payments and transfers

UCKFIELD FARMERS MARKET

Uckfield Farmers' Market will return to our fabulous site at The Source in February 2025, and we're so excited!

After a brilliant first year back in 2024, the team are taking a well-earned break but will be back with even more great produce to sell, and growers to meet, on Saturday 8 February. It will feature every 2nd Saturday of every month in 2025. For all the key information in the meantime, please give Uckfield Farmers Market a follow to keep supporting your local producers! 🍅

NATIONAL GRID

Update on the National Grid Little Horsted Substation Construction. The super grid transformers delivered last year are now being installed, ready for commissioning later this year, with most of the civils work now complete. The project team will turn the access roads to stone and tarmac towards the end of the project, around spring 2026, when landscaping and tree planting will also be done. There are a number of highways works throughout February in and around the junction of Eastbourne Road and Harvey's Lane with the A22 Bypass to allow for UKPN and water connections. This weekend (8/9 Feb) will see access restricted at the Eastbourne Rd/A22 bypass junction with a full road closure and diversion in place. During the week there will be overnight works with traffic signals in place between 7pm and 6am. Some noise will come from these works. Our super grid transformers that were delivered last year are now being installed, ready for commissioning later this year, with most of the civils work now complete. Further info is available on their website: https://www.nationalgrid.com/.../network.../little-horsted

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Ambulance Service (WRAS) was established by its founder and now Operations Director Trevor Weeks MBE as a voluntary group in 1996. The organisation was set up in order to provide a front-line rescue service for wildlife casualties who unlike their domesticated cousins, do not have owners to help look after them. East Sussex WRAS is in the unique position of having dedicated ambulances to support the work of the volunteers and staff across the region who assist and help the wildlife across our county. The ambulances carry a variety of equipment, from ladders, various nets, stretchers, first aid kits, dog graspers, swan hooks, and much more. WRAS ambulances have been involved in numerous rescues including helping to deal with a seal trapped in a nuclear power station, an albino deer with its antlers caught in a rope swing, a badger stuck in a disused swimming pool, a fox trapped in a drain, a bird caught up on a chimney, birds flying round inside a house, run over hedgehogs and much more. In order to improve the care and limit the stress to wildlife casualties, WRAS decided to set up its own hospital and in 2010 we managed to bring together all the care to one site based near Hailsham. The charity has slowly expanded and improved the facilities and handles up to 300 casualties at any one time from hedgehogs to foxes and deer to a wide variety of birds. Additionally, as we are close to the sea, we often support the rescue of seals along the coast. The hospital has a treatment room, used by our registered vet, an orphan rearing area, education room, pens and aviaries. WRAS also has a number of sites across the county where it does the outside rehabilitation of casualties. These include aviaries and pens of various sizes at Burgess Hill, Uckfield, Lewes, Eastbourne and Lower Dicker. In 2023 the charity deal with almost 6,000 casualties and received thousands of calls to our rescue line. Our rescuers are all volunteers and funded by our generous supporters. A number of WRAS’s volunteers, also help with the rehabilitation and over wintering of hedgehogs in runs and hutches in their gardens at home. Charity Shop Our charity shop is situated at 192 Terminus Road Eastbourne BN21 3BB.Our shop manager Faye and her Assistant Manager Rachel, along with a wonderful team of volunteers, who help out on a regular basis, are ready to show you around and help you shop in a friendly and enjoyable place. Opening Times Monday to Saturday 9am till 5pm Sunday 10am till 4pm. We are now able to do a small number of collections, but generally ask people to kindly deliver items to the shop. If you are unsure as to whether an item is suitable to donate please call the shop on: 01323 643111.

OLLY MURS UK NO.1 TRIBUTE ACT UCKFIELD CIVIC CENTRE - Friday 7 March. Looking for your next gig night in Uckfield? We've got just the thing for you in Olly Murs UK 1 Tribute Act! Coming to The Civic Centre this March, our Olly tribute is the finest and most authentic version of the real thing you can find. With all the big hits, moves and character from an icon of modern British pop, this is an unmissable night! Get your tickets here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../olly-murs-uk-no.../

UPCYCLED ARTS SHOW

Friday 21 February (5:30pm-7:30pm) and Saturday 22 February (9am-5pm) Free Entry In partnership with the Green Shoots Upcycled Arts Show on Friday 21 February, the Upcycled Arts Show dedicates even more time and space to showcase the amazing creative talents of Uckfield. While the Fashion Show takes place in the Civic Centre Uckfield’s Weald Hall, the Arts Show will be running in the Ashdown Room next door, and then run into Saturday 22 February when it is open all day. This is all thanks to the idea of two Uckfield Town Councillors, Cllr. Angie Smith and Cllr. Karen Bedwell (Town Mayor), who have recruited the talents of Victoria Pavilion Arts to organise this show. Victoria Pavilion Arts’ adult and youth Arts for Wellbeing Groups will create amazing works of art from recycled materials; items that are waste, scraps or found objects. Alongside this, the winning outfits from the Green Shoots Upcycled Fashion Show will also be on display throughout Saturday, championing the work of the young creatives who took part in the show and giving the public the chance to appreciate the outfits up-close. Doors open at same time as the Fashion Show on Friday (5:30pm to 7:30pm) and all day on Saturday (9am to 5pm). There is no charge for the Arts Show, but donations to the event’s partner charity Family2Family will be gratefully accepted at the door. Please contact [email protected] for any further information.

ART MARKET MEET THE ARTIST SUNDAY

16 February 10-4 pm Victoria Pleasure Ground Uckfield TN22 5EB. Art Market - a chance for artists to streamline their studio space and an opportunity for visitors to buy beautiful, high quality art at affordable prices. So, continuing our introductions to the creators of these fabulous artworks, today we meet printmaker Clare Filskow. Clare lives and works in the Ashdown Forest - a huge inspiration for her lino print making. The process of lino printing, which combines elements of design, precision, and planning during the carving stages, alongside a fluidity of outcome through the process of printing, overlaying of colour inks and the ability to make changes throughout the making of a piece make it the joyful and challenging experience it is for Clare. Clare has exhibited here with us before and we are thrilled to welcome her back. 10am - 4pm Victoria Pavilion, Victoria Pleasure Ground, Uckfield TN22 5 EB. Free entry Donations welcome - All proceeds to our Arts for Wellbeing Project. original prints, seconds, studio sale items all at amazing prices Ample free parking, pop up café, family and dog friendly. SCAM ALERT I have deleted three more Scam attempts from our events posts. Do not respond to requests for stall holders Once again I sadly have to remind people not to respond ‘call for stall holder’ type posts for our events. We no longer put these on Facebook, we invite selected stall holders via email only and use a secure payment system. Please do not send money and do not respond to any requests not posted by Victoria Pavilion Arts. If you have doubts please get in touch directly and be alert to posts currently doing the rounds. Chrissy Buck

FREE DIABETES SCREENING EVENT

Saturday 1st March 9.30am to 12.45pm Location: The Belmont Centre, Belmont Road, Uckfield TN22 1BP Uckfield & District Lions Club are holding a free diabetes testing session. Diabetes is a serious condition, but early detection can help prevent complications. Whether you’re at risk or simply want peace of mind, this event is a great opportunity to get screened and learn more about your health. Free, quick, and confidential blood sugar testing. Find out your risk of getting diabetes using your mobile phone. Get expert professional advice on Diabetes prevention Who should attend? Anyone aged 18 or over, those with a family history of diabetes. Bring your friends and family it’s never too early to check in on your health! No appointment needed, just show up. For more information, call David Skinner: 01323 767656

RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE HALL

We are currently looking for a volunteer to assist our team with our social media. If you’re able to help, or would like to find out more. please contact us via: [email protected] Thank you.

ROAD WORKS

SNATTS LANE Drainage Works 3-14 March. Road closed 9am to 4pm plus Possible delays on London Road

