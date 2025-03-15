This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Uckfield Town News

UCKFIELD TOWN NEWS

This column will now include Buxted, Nutley. and Maresfield in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

REPAIR CAFÉ UCKFIELD

Our talented repairers will be back in action again this weekend on Saturday 22nd March, doing their best to fix what you bring us to repair. Last month we worked on a total of 50 items, fixing 28 on the day and 7 taken away for further work, with 10 declared beyond economic repair. We had many garden items including two chain saws and five pairs of shears, as well as quite a few pieces of furniture with a writing slope, several chairs and a stool. Electrical and electronic appliances were well represented with two heaters, a paper shredder, an electric toothbrush, a screen, a guitar effects pedal, two lamps, a vacuum cleaner, a toaster and a camera. Our horologist had two clocks to look at, and the fabric department had a steady morning too, with a dress to repair and a chair upholstery quandary amongst the challenges. Now that the weather has shown us some real signs of spring, we're expecting more sharpening of garden implements at our next Cafe tomorrow, as well as an influx of bicycles to fettle and perform some timely maintenance on before being used in earnest.

MAYOR'S RECEPTION –

Saturday 26th April 2025: It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing! This April, the Uckfield Town Mayor and Uckfield Town Council will be celebrating the amazing volunteers of Uckfield in a big evening reception here at the Civic Centre. Tickets are £25 for a huge night of entertainment, prize-giving and competitions, and are available now. Join us on the night by purchasing your ticket here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/mayors-reception

KEEP BRTAIN TIDY

Keep Britain Tidy’s 10th Great British Spring Clean. Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign, which runs from 21 March – 6 April, is calling on residents across Wealden to show they love where they live by taking part in a mass action litter pick. Wealden District Council is supporting the charity’s plea to the public to pledge to pick one bag or more of litter from streets, parks, beauty spots and beaches to protect Wealden’s vibrant communities and precious wildlife habitats. The council, in partnership with Biffa, is pleased to be supporting groups from around the district in their litter picking efforts by supplying equipment and collecting the bags of litter. Councillor James Partridge, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) lead councillor for Governance, Waste & Local Economy and deputy leader of the council, said, "By showing we are committed to a cleaner, safer and more beautiful community for all and so please get involved. “Litter picking events bring people together and it’s fun to work with friends and neighbours to make the place better. There are litter picking groups around the district –why not join one?” There are several events happening across the district with some of the town and parish councils involved in organising local litter picks. To get involved and receive equipment for an event or ongoing litter picking, or for further information please contact [email protected] The charity reports that last year 97% of participants agreed that they felt they had made a difference to their local area and 84% of people who took part in the Great British Spring Clean agreed that they felt more pride for their local area. Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said, “We are so grateful for the game-changing support from Wealden District Council. The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic way for councils to support residents to really show their pride in where they live, and connect with like-minded people, while taking serious and immediate action to protect the environment on their doorstep. “During this year’s campaign, we are highlighting that the environment belongs to everyone, and that everyone is welcome to join in with our activities and celebrate the 10 th Great British Spring Clean. We are humbled to see our army of #LitterHeroes volunteers carrying out these acts of kindness to make the planet a cleaner, safer place for our future generations.” Get involved in the Great British Spring Clean by visiting: www.keepbritaintidy.org/gbspringclean

SOUTH BROCKWELLS FARM

Dear Friends and Customers,

The past few months have been hard for South Brockwells and we feel we should fill you in on where are. The farm shop has been hit hard by the opening of two large commercial food outlets local to us, which we cannot compete with. Offering a full range of fresh produce weekly with unknown demand leads to high waste which we feel is not what we stand for, so for now we will reduce our range, focus on our exceptional meat, homegrown pork this week, and try to weather another farming storm. In the meantime we have a questionnaire which if you feel able to fill in we welcome your input. After nearly 30 years of trading through our quaint little shop, started by Dad, David Douglas, we don’t want to close but need currently a lucky break to carry on. We hope you are looking forward to spring as much as we are. A reminder we are nearly there, fresh goose eggs available this week too.

FARM SCHOOL offers a hands-on experience with nature and real-world responsibilities. Life Skills – From feeding the animals to growing veggies and cooking on fire, students learn responsibility, teamwork, and problem-solving. Connection to Nature – Understanding where food comes from and seasonality fosters respect for animals and the environment. Better Mental Health – Fresh air, no devices, outdoor learning, and animal interactions reduce stress, anxiety and boost well-being. Active Learning –farm school encourages movement, curiosity, and creativity. #farmschool #learningoutsiderheclassroom And so it’s begun, our first baby mammals of the year have been admitted.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Unfortunately, it really wasn’t the situation we wanted to be faced with. We received a call that 6 cubs had been found under a shed. During garden clearance and when dismantling the shed, they had unknowingly, disturbed the cozy den of cubs hidden underneath. Sadly, mum wasn't around at the time, likely frightened away by the disturbance. The best thing for the cubs is always to be with mum in the wild, so for the following 2 evenings, attempts were made to reunite the family. Sadly, despite hours of waiting, cubs calling and the area being left quiet to give mum the best chance to return, sadly there was no sign. The cubs will now remain in care until later in the year whilst they grow and prepare for life back in the wild. If you would like to help them through their stay, please consider purchasing at item from our amazon wish list: https://amzn.eu/2g06g90

BRIGHTER UCKFIELD SEEK HELP

Brighter Uckfield help maintain the look and feel of the town. They are now seeking volunteers for Sunday mornings 9 to 11 to help with task such as: - trimming bushes - clearing pavements - sweeping public areas

- plus seasonal jobs e.g. leaf clearing This is perfect for anyone interested in gardening. For more details please see link below: https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../sunday-morning.../