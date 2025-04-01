Uckfield Town News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Uckfield TownNews

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This column will now include Buxted, Nutley. and Maresfield in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

MAYOR’S RECEPTION

Saturday 26th April 2025: It don't mean a thing, if it ain't got that swing! This April, the Uckfield Town Mayor and Uckfield Town Council will be celebrating the amazing volunteers of Uckfield in a big evening reception here at the Civic Centre. Tickets are £25 for a huge night of entertainment, prize-giving and competitions, and are available now. Join us on the night by purchasing your ticket here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/events/mayors-reception

User (UGC) Submitted

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL - SAVE THE DATE! VE DAY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Holiday Monday 5 May '25 Marking VE Day 80 The Civic Centre Uckfield, Live music, Street food, Bar, plus activities to commemorate this special anniversary.

EASTER AFTERNOON TEA –

Saturday 19th April. Now that summer's seemingly on the way, there's no stopping us from celebrating! This Easter, we'll be gathering for a perfect Afternoon Tea for all the family, and you're invited. We'll be putting on all the sandwiches, sweet treats, drinks and entertainment you could wish for, with the Luxfords Restaurant team and Gem Stillman - Vocalist making it an afternoon to remember. You can secure your tickets today here: https://www.civiccentreuckfield.com/.../easter-afternoon.../

GRUFFALO FUN DAY - HELPERS NEEDED!

Gruffalo Fun Days are now an annual fund-raising event held in the May Half term – Wed 28th and Thu 29th. Volunteers are required to assist with a variety of activities. Ideally applicants will enjoy engaging with youngsters, and being outdoors. If this sounds like the something you could help with please see more details below. https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../gruffalo-fun.../

BRIGHTER UCKFIELD SEEK HELP

Brighter Uckfield help maintain the look and feel of the town. They are now seeking volunteers for Sunday mornings 9 to 11 to help with tasks such as: - trimming bushes - clearing pavements - sweeping public areas - plus seasonal jobs e.g. leaf clearing This is perfect for anyone interested in gardening. For more details please see link below:https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../sunday-morning.../

THE FLOWER SHOP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 25 years of being on the high street, due to the sad passing of our landlord, we are sorry to say we are relocating from the 8th April to The Holmes Hill Estate, BN8 6JA. We will still be doing bouquets, deliveries, collections, weddings and funerals. It’s been a privilege to work with you during the happy and sad occasions. We will miss doing our window displays for you all. Thank you for your ongoing support, we hope you will join us in our next adventure! Love Lisa and her wonderful team! 01825 765 903

BLUEBELL RAILWAY RAIL ALE TRAIN

Raise a glass to an unforgettable evening aboard the Bluebell Railway's Rail Ale train! Join us on 16th May or 1st August for a unique experience that combines the charm of heritage steam travel with the pleasure of sampling fine ales. Settle into our beautifully restored carriages and savour a curated selection of local ales as the train steams through the picturesque Sussex countryside. Whether you're a beer enthusiast or simply looking for a distinctive night out, Rail Ale offers the perfect blend of scenic views, historic ambience, and delightful drinks. Spaces are limited for this popular event, so be sure to book your tickets early to secure your spot. For more details and to reserve your place, visit our website at www.bluebell-railway.com/special/rail-ale/ Don't miss this opportunity to indulge in a memorable journey where heritage and hops come together in perfect harmony.

KINGS HEAD EAST HOATHLY SURVEY RESULTS:

We had a fantastic response to our community pub survey with 372 people submitting their thoughts, ideas and feedback. 96% of people felt that having a pub in East Hoathly is either 'very important' or 'extremely important'. There were some great suggestions on the facilities and services a community-owned Kings Head could provide, lots of offers of practical help (see ‘Volunteers’ below) and encouraging levels of financial support indicated by people purchasing community shares (although additional sources of funding will also be required). There is clearly overwhelming support for the idea of bidding for the Kings Head as a community, with 95% of respondents overall in favour. Decision Whether to Submit a Bid: Given the level of support expressed via the meetings and survey responses, EHWHCBS will proceed with developing and submitting a bid to buy the Kings Head. Timelines for the submission are to be confirmed. Ongoing Activities: We are now working on several aspects of the bid, including: Consulting with Plunkett UK for guidance on taking the right approach to the bid. Assessing the survey results data to inform plans for a community-owned Kings Head. Conducting a market valuation of the pub via a specialist chartered surveyor, Assessing any works that might be required if the purchase goes ahead. Developing the business plan and a funding strategy to support the bid. Connecting with volunteers with professional expertise to enlist their help. Conducting due diligence activities. Watch out for future updates as we make further progress. Know anyone interested in a Community Owned Kings Head. If you’re aware of others who'd like to receive regular updates on our progress or want to get involved themselves, share this post or ask them to email us: [email protected]. Thank you all for your continued support!

BUXTED SUMMER FARE and DOG SHOW

Stall Holders wanted for a community event. Buxted Summer Fayre & Dog Show Saturday 21st June 12.00pm-4.00pm £15.00 a stall. For more information or to book Please email: [email protected]

NUTLEY LAWN TENNIS and SQUASH CLUB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are a friendly community-based tennis and squash club with CIC status and welcome players of all ages and abilities. While we are somewhat of a hidden gem in the small village of Nutley, on the edge of the Ashdown Forest, we have many members from the surrounding villages and towns and welcome new members to our club.We keep our membership subscriptions comparatively low to ensure they are affordable for everyone. We are one of the few clubs in the area to offer our members tennis and squash, and many enjoy both. The club has two all-weather tennis courts and two squash courts housed in the clubhouse. The club has an active and growing membership and we welcome those that play for leisure, recreation and those who want a more competitive challenge. We have enthusiastic and experienced coaches affiliated to the club for both squash and tennis and regular sessions are available for children and adults. The ethos of the club is to promote a fun, family atmosphere so whatever your ability please get in touch with us if you are interested in playing tennis or squash and joining the club. Check out our Facebook page for regular updates and news about the club. If you are seeking a club that extends a warm welcome to guests and looks after its members read what our members have to say about our club on this link. Help us continue to develop our club by fund raising through the Wealden Community Lottery. Nutley Tennis & Squash Club (NTSC) acknowledges the duty of care to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and adults at risk. The club is committed to ensuring safeguarding practice reflects statutory responsibilities, government guidance and complies with best practice and LTA requirements. A copy of the club’s full safeguarding policy is available from [email protected]

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

What to do if you find a sick, injured, orphaned or trapped wildlife casualty: Stay calm and avoid panicking. If you find a large animal or bird on the road that poses a hazard and can't be safely removed, call Sussex Police at 999 for assistance, and reach out to our rescue line. In other locations, only attempt to help if it's safe. Generally, avoid handling larger species such as foxes, badgers, swans, geese, deer, seals, and gannets, as they may cause you harm. Wild animals experience and display fear differently than humans or pets, often displaying their fright in unseen ways. It’s important to respect their wild nature by refraining from touching or petting them. Additionally, avoid cuddling or speaking to them, as this can cause unnecessary stress. Keep the animal as safe as possible and call WRAS's rescue line. For smaller animals, only try to capture them if you won't scare them into an unreachable or dangerous area. The best method to catch and secure a casualty is to cover it completely with an item. When their head is covered, they will be less likely to bite or panic, making them calmer. Suitable items include an old T-shirt, pillowcase, towel, or similar fabric. Avoid anything heavily soiled or with strong odors, such as oil or perfume.

Ensure the casualty's head is covered as you wrap them up; they will still be able to breathe comfortably. As a general guideline, do not offer food or water, as the casualty may require anaesthesia. If you have to keep a casualty overnight, provide food and water only for nocturnal species like hedgehogs, in which case a small amount of cat food and water is sufficient. During the daytime, food and water should only be given if specifically requested by the rescue organisation you contact. If you need to care for a casualty at home overnight or whilst waiting for rescuers to arrive, keep them indoors in a secure area, such as a bathroom or spare bedroom, where pets can't reach them and cause stress. Avoid cold sheds, garages, or greenhouses in winter. Make sure the container you use for the casualty is appropriate and secure, as mice can chew through cardboard and some plastic containers. Please contact your local wildlife rescue as soon as possible. If you believe an animal is critically injured or unwell, do not hesitate, even if you think it may not survive. Just as you wouldn’t leave a person in a quiet shed to suffer if they were fatally ill or hurt, seek help immediately. East Sussex WRAS is not a large organisation and does not have a call-centre so please be patient. Leave a message if you get the answerphone, and we will call you back as soon as we are able to. 8am to 9pm Our Casualty Centre is staffed and open. If you have a casualty please call 0300-10-26-999 or 01825-873003 if not urgent. 9pm to 8am We only have the resources to deal with casualties which members of the public can’t be expected to handle and transport direct to a vet or hold overnight. Good vets do not charge for admitting wildlife casualties and if suitable will hold onto casualties for us to collect in the morning if saveable. Our out of hours service can be contacted by dialling 0300-10-26-999, The system will forward answerphone messages on to the person on call. They will call you back if appropriate.

EASTER MARKET

Put this date in your diary, and come along to the Easter Market on Saturday 12th April. East Sussex National Golf Resort Local producers, Children’s activities and Easter Egg Hunt Food and drink available. Free entry, with a voluntary donation to St Peter & St James Hospice at East Sussex National Golf Resort & Spa.