Uckfield Town News

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

A Huge Thank You to Wealden Crematorium. East Sussex WRAS would like to express our heartfelt thanks to Wealden Crematorium for their incredibly generous donation of £4,375 through their metals recycling scheme, which supports local charities each year. WRAS Founder Trevor Weeks MBE visited the team to personally thank them and talk about the vital community work WRAS carries out every day to help wildlife in need across East Sussex. This generous support will make a real difference to the animals we rescue, treat, and rehabilitate. We’re also delighted to share that Wealden Crematorium is opening its doors to the public on 30th July 2025 for an Open Day, where visitors can explore the beautiful, nature-inspired grounds and learn more about the work they do. Thank you once again to all the team – your support truly helps us save lives.

NUTLEY VILLAGE FETE

Nutley Village Fete

THIS SATURDAY!!! Come and join the fun! We have a fabulous line up of some amazing, demos and have a go entertainment in this year’s Nutley Village Fete show rings. All this alongside over 100 fantastic stalls, traders and old-fashioned traditional games. With free entry, there really is something for everyone

FAIRFIELD HOUSE VETS: WASP STINGS

Wasp sting? Here's what to do. Summer brings sunshine—and unfortunately, wasps. Curious noses and playful paws often get too close, and a sting can be painful (and sometimes dangerous) for pets. If your dog, cat, or other pet gets stung, here’s what to do: Stay calm & check the area. Look for swelling, redness, or signs of pain. Stings are most common on paws, noses, or mouths. Apply a cold compress Use a clean cloth and cool (not freezing) water to reduce swelling. Hold it to the area for a few minutes at a time. Check for allergic reactions. Call us if you see: Vomiting or diarrhoea, difficulty breathin, severe swelling (especially around the face or neck), collapse or weakness. These could be signs of an allergic reaction and need urgent attention. When indDoubt, Call us - 01825 764268. Even a single sting can be serious depending on the pet, the location of the sting, or if they’ve been stung before. At Fairfield House Vets, we’re here to help you through the unexpected—just give us a ring if you’re worried, day or night.

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL ALLOTMENT COMPETITION

Have you got a budding gardener who's been helping out with your allotment recently? Want to win a prize just for entering the competition? Make sure to enter the Allotment Competition Children's Award before 10th July, when judging takes place! Complete this form to enter: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TRTM3SZ

PROMS ON THE PITCH SATURDAY 12 JULY

We are delighted to be welcoming back the enormously talented, Jo Appleby, to this year's Proms on the Pitch, performing alongside our very own Uckfield Concert Brass Jo is an accomplished operatic soprano and classical crossover recording artist, known for her powerful voice and captivating stage presence. She has performed at renowned concert venues across the UK and in over 30 countries worldwide, including performing at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Glyndebourne festival opera and most recently with the English National Opera. She enjoys a busy concert schedule, performing regularly with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra. She has performed on stage with tenor Alfie Boe, with “Go Compare’s” Wynne Evans, and at the London Palladium with comedienne Pam Anne. She has also been a featured performer on some of the world’s most famous cruise ships, including the QE2, the New Amsterdam, and various P&O vessels. Her career is diverse, having performed for royalty, as well as at major sporting events such as the FA Cup at Wembley and the Six Nations at Cardiff Millennium Stadium. She has also toured Australia, Dubai, and New Zealand as a soloist, singing at prestigious venues such as the Sydney Opera House. https://joappleby.com We can't wait to welcome her back to the Proms stage for another sensational evening of music!

WEALD ON THE FIELD

EAS SUSSEX WRAS CHEQUE PRESENTATION

Weald on the Field returns to Uckfield this August! Check out the exciting sponsorship opportunities for this year’s event…Saturday 9 August 2025 Uckfield | 11am-7pm Email: [email protected] to get involved!

RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE HALL

Our recent Community Lunch was a success and a great time was had by all. We had lots of people attending and a great bunch of volunteers. The amazing Matt from The Highlands Inn, Uckfield, prepared ham & cheese ploughman’s for everyone, with strawberry trifle to follow, for which we are very grateful. The Highlands Inn, Uckfield. Our sponsor this month was Vince Taylor Tofts Estate Agents who kindly donated towards the cost of our entertainment. The lovely Gem Albrow entertained us with some fantastic songs, and was enjoyed by all. Thank you. If you’d like to join us, please contact us at: [email protected]

ROAD CLOSURE MARSHALLS NEEDED

Uckfield Bonfire and Carnival Society, established in 1827 kickstarts the Sussex Bonfire Season each year and is a key date in any Sussex diary. This year’s event is taking place on Saturday 6 September, with exact times to be confirmed closer to the day. All volunteers must be aged 18 years plus - You will need to be comfortable standing for at least a few hours - Comfortable communicating with members of the public to explain the road closures/how long they will be closed along/any diversions To apply or for more information see here https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../road-closure.../

REPAIR CAFÉ UCKFIELD

Repair Café Uckfield had the great honour of being invited by Baroness Parminter, The Restart Project and Back Market to send a representative Margaret Dodé-Angel to the House of Lords along with others from the Community Repair Network, Suez and the Green Alliance to a Parliamentary Repair Café. 32 MP’s visited the Parliamentary Repair Café, it was an opportunity to remind MP’s about the importance of repair, both in communities across the UK and in business to save waste, reduce emissions and save money. Whilst highlighting the additional value that repair cafés offer though building connection and sharing valuable skills. There were talks from Back Market, a unicorn company with a valuation of $5.7billion who is proving the refurbished consumer electronics market is a growing and valuable addition to the economy and the movement towards a more circular one. The restart project spoke about how MPs can address the structural barriers holding back repair and reuse. Their Repair & Reuse Declaration offers concrete policy solutions that could make it much easier and cheaper to fix everyday products, which is one of the main frustrations at the over 700 repair cafés across the country. Over 400 community groups, business have already signed the declaration, along with 64 MPs since the event.

One of the MPs who spoke was Circular Economies minister Mary Creagh CBE who set up the Circular Economy Task Force talking about the importance of things being made to last and promising a road map for circular electricals by spring next year. The Taskforce has been billed as a once in a generation opportunity to shift how we consume, use and eventually dispose of our products.

‘It was amazing to hear Mary Creagh CBE MP (Minister for Nature) talk about the work she is doing around developing a circular economy. One thing she said stuck with me was there is no such thing as away! All the waste produced has to go somewhere doesn't it.’ MD-Another attendee was Jeremy Vine, a champion for the repair network. He told the story of his very expensive purchase of a less than 3-year old Segway that was deemed irreparable by the manufacturer and destined for landfill. He was then introduced to a local London Repair Cafe who worked for hours to attempt to replace the faulty battery..sadly to no avail. Many of the repairers in the room were all thinking the same and wanted to give fixing the item a go and it was taken away by a guest recycling and refurbishment company for one last go at the repair.Find out more about the declaration here:

WONDERMENT IN UCKFIELD

A stunning art exhibition entitled ‘WONDERMENT’ is taking place in Uckfield this July, showcasing Sussex artists and raising money for a much-loved Arts for Wellbeing Project. Once again, Victoria Pavilion Arts, a non-profit community arts project based in Uckfield will be transforming the pavilion into a beautiful, light and airy ‘pop-up’ gallery space for its annual summer exhibition. With its fabulous views over the South Downs, (and frequently glorious sunsets) the venue is a perfect location to showcase some our best contemporary Sussex artists. This year’s show is entitled ‘Wonderment’ and all exhibited works respond to that theme. Helen Preston, Arts Development Coordinator and exhibition curator explained: “ The theme was chosen because it represents what we aspire to in our regular Arts for Wellbeing sessions - experiencing joy and inspiration from creativity and finding wonder in achievement, self-expression, discovery and shared experiences”. The Arts for Wellbeing sessions are a major part of what Victoria Pavilion Arts does - supporting good mental health in the community through creative activities. Over 30 people, adults and children, attend the sessions each week benefitting from a safe space in which to create, connect with others, develop skills, increase confidence and crucially, experience a few hours respite from daily concerns. The exhibition will feature the work of 16 local professional artists and, as well as showcasing the immense wealth of creative talent we have here in Sussex, will help to raise funds for the Arts for Wellbeing project. Wealden based landscape painter Joanna Farrow said “As a local artist I have now taken part in many exhibitions at Victoria Pavilion and I have to say this is one of my favourite events. The art is always of a high standard, diverse in content and wide ranging in creativity. From prints to small and large paintings, pottery and ceramics, there’s definitely something for everyone, both in price and style. The team is very welcoming and the atmosphere to browse art on your own, with friends or even your dog is extremely relaxing! Victoria Pavilion Arts is a brilliant community project and I feel lucky to be able to support it.” Local ceramicist Katharine Rabson-Stark added: “I’m absolutely delighted to be part of ‘Wonderment’ this July. As a local artist it is a joy to be part of the rich and varied Arts programming at Victoria Pavilion, and to contribute to the important programme of Arts for Well-being classes that are run there. We are lucky to have this resource on our doorstep and I urge you to come and visit and share in our ‘Wonderment’! “ Visitors to the exhibition can expect to see a wide range of beautiful, inspiring pieces at prices to suit every pocket, including limited edition prints and greetings cards as well as original artworks. Helen encourages everyone to just come along, browse the art, bring friends (and well behaved dogs) and enjoy the café, which famously serves amazing cakes and savoury bakes. ⁠The exhibition takes place at Victoria Pavilion in Uckfield from July 12 th -13th. The venue is fully accessible and has ample parking just outside. Refreshments will

be available in the cafe area throughout the exhibition. Entry is free but donations are welcomed and support fundraising efforts. Find out more about the exhibition, participating artists and Arts for Wellbeing project a:t www.sussexsupportservice.com/victoriapavilioarts Facebook: @victoriapavilionarts Instagram: @victoriapavilionarts