Uckfield Town News

Weald on the Field is Uckfield’s annual free family festival organised by Uckfield Town Council and Food Rocks. It takes place this year from 11am-7pm on Saturday, August 9 at Luxford Field. If you’ve not been before, it’s certainly worth a visit. We were pretty impressed last year and we’ll be there again on Saturday. This huge community festival offers outstanding live music, food, drink, crafts and entertainment, all from the local area. There’s an excellent line-up of performers as well as great food and drink and children’s entertainment. The day includes returning favourites and brand-new headliners as well as first-time attendees. The heart of the festival is always the main stage and UTC welcomes a new Airstream III stage as the host for five fantastic acts. Performing their hearts out will be The Management, Carnaby Brothers, Dynamite, The Midnight Project and Hastings based band The Dead Rabbits. Children will be thrilled with teacup rides and bungee jumps while the ever popular Luxford Field Play Area – managed by UTC – is only a stroll away. There’s also facepainting, sand art and other creative stalls. This year, the reinstated Uckfield Farmers Market has partnered with the festival to ensure many of their regular stallholders will appear while other options include Greek, Nepalese and Mexican street food stands. Sweet treats include fudge, waffles and cinnamon buns and there are local ales, cider, a rum cocktail bar, a gin bar and wine from a local vineyard as well as soft drinks to help wash all that delicious food down. For more information ring UTC on: 01825 762774

LAZY DAISY SHOP UCKFIELD

New Shopping Logo Uckfield

Great to have the opportunity to work on the new 'Shop Uckfield' campaign, supported by Uckfield Chamber of Commerce, Uckfield Town Council and Wealden District Council to encourage locals to support the brilliant shops and businesses we have in our town. We supplied designs for two different banner sizes and a square version for the estate agent boards and socials and I love the colourful end result!

FRAMFIELD and BLACKBOYS HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

Have you seen that there are 3 new free-to-enter photography classes this year at the Framfield and Blackboys Summer Show, with prizes sponsored by The Hare & Hounds, Framfield. Classes 118, 120 & 122 are entitled 'Around the Village', for Under 10 years, 10-16 years and Adults respectively. The deadline for entering these classes only. is this Friday 1 August, as they will be displayed before the show in The Hare & Hounds Framfield. As if that's not enough, there will be an additional People's Choice rosette for the one receiving the most public votes. How to enter:Paper forms can be found in the show schedule at https://framfieldandblackboys-hort-soc.com/summer-show-2025, if you don't have one already, and there will shortly be an online form available there too. So what are you waiting for? Get snapping around the village (Framfield, Blackboys and Palehouse Common). Please deliver your photographs, with entry form (or your details if you have entered online) to Hazel Glen, Framfield, TN22 5PN. What3words: ///windows.overlooks.stopped One photo per person, taken by you, max size 10x15cm and unmounted. Thank you.

UCKFIELD CARNIVAL SATURDAY 6 SEPTEMBER 2025

Weald on the Field

Uckfield stages its annual Carnival early in September. It starts with processions – the children’s afternoon procession begins at 1.30pmfrom Station Ca Park. The children’s fancy dress judging takes place in Station Road car park at the end of the children’s procession. The Grand Torchlight Procession begins at 7.30pm from Grange Road. Stevens Funfair, a truly traditional funfair will be in Luxford Field from August 29-September 6. For more information, contact:[email protected]

HIGH STREET UPDATE

The scaffolding around an unsafe building in Uckfield High Street is being changed so that vehicle restrictions can be lifted. As a precaution, a temporary highway closure was put in place by Wealden District Council (WDC) and a qualified structural engineer confirmed the need for ‘temporary support to the façade’ of the Grade II listed building. An update from WDC on July 25 said: “We are now entering the next stage of scaffold safety works on the frontage of the unsafe building on Uckfield High Street. The current scaffold design is being modified to create a narrower arrangement that sits entirely within the pavement. This updated design includes both internal and external scaffolding and means there will no longer be a need to restrict vehicle access to the road. Subject to final safety checks and weather conditions, work will begin on Tuesday 29 July.” WDC put a timetable of works on its website. On week one (from July 29) an internal scaffold will be erected and linked through the windows to the external structure. On week two (from August 4) that plan is to reposition weights so scaffold elements can be removed from the carriageway. On week three (from August 11) windows and tiles will be removed and stored for reinstatement later. WDC said: “Access to the building for ongoing structural inspections will be maintained, and the scaffold will remain sealed and weather-tight. Importantly, the new design will mean there is no need for a full road closure, and the next stage of works can take place inside the existing fencing. If all goes to plan, we expect the High Street to fully reopen to traffic towards the end of the week beginning 4 August – most likely around 8 or 9 August. A further update will be provided as soon as the road reopens. In the meantime, thank you once again for your continued patience.” Historic England said one half of the former Maiden’s Head Hotel dates back to the 18th century, while the other half dates back to the 19th century.

NUTLEY FOOTBALL- NEW PLAYERS WANTED

School Years 5 and 6. For more information, contact Ben Levy, mobile: 07904 316470. Email [email protected]

SOUTH BROCKWELLS FARM

Sad news: Brockwells says: “As we have to sadly close our shop for the next few weeks due to yet another road closure on our lane, we are unable to remain open. Consequently, we have a small amount of our amazing fresh meat all homegrown on the farm, available this week. We can offer meat boxes , lamb & pork or a mixture of both !! Including sausages!” Boxes available at £30, £50 or more. This amazing deal means you can get our home-reared high-welfare meat at approx. only £10 a kilo. Please message: 07764572255 if interested! We hope you understand. We are all looking forward to our lamb racing & family fun day on 9 August, 10:30-3 pm.

UCKFIELD and DISTRICT LIONS

Uckfield & District Lions are looking for donations of good quality paperback fiction books for their bookshop in Olives Yard, High Street, Uckfield (opposite the Coffee Barn). Donations can be made at the bookshop or contact [email protected] for more information. Opening times are Tuesday - Friday 10 am - 4 pm & Saturday 10 am - 1 pm.

THE COFFEE HOUSE NUTLEY

Here is to our best week yet! I’m feeling very surprised, happy and overwhelmingly grateful but never speechless .

I just can’t believe this little shop is going from strength to strength with more and more customers, new and repeat coming through the door daily!

This week we had another successful book club with our fabulous @readwithsisi - who wants in for next month? We supported @nutleysportsprestige in their wonderful Sussex Morgan’s meeting.

Run club was sweaty and a joy as always- but I do look forward to @alicesrichardson returning so I can natter and not lead. It’s free to join, just a health questionnaire needed- then turn up at 7 am and off we go! We got through more @moressocoffee bags than ever before! As we say goodbye to @maddy.rumm as she heads to Uni again, we welcome Alfie to the team .

And last but not least we received delivery of our paint but numbers canvases ready for our event in August! Tickets still on sale but only a few remain!!

A final thank you to all of our amazing customers! From laughing with us daily to kind Google reviews helping us get out into the world, the last 3 months has been tiring but amazing and we can’t wait to keep going!!!

See you soon, Hannah and the Team

TRAVELLING TEA TRAYS TN22CLUBS

Clubs - Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older PeopleENGage are super excited to announce a Brand-New Travelling Tea Trays opening soon in Maresfield. Details to follow, watch this space for further details.

WE GROW

Growing Group for families Mondays 3-5pm outside Uckfield Family Hub. Learn growing skills, meet new people and have fun gardening with your kids! Only 5 spaces left. Get in touch to see the plot and find out more: [email protected] or 07762 209827