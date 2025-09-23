Uckfield Town News

UCKFIELD TOWN COUNCIL

On Friday, 12 September, we were delighted to unveil Uckfield's first Bleed Control Kit at The Civic Centre Uckfield. Having seen Bleed Control Kits installed on several public buildings across East Sussex, Cllr. Donna French suggested installing one in Uckfield too. With the support of Uckfield & District Lions Club and AED Training, we were able to purchase and install one. While we hope it will never need to be used, this Bleed Control Kit is a vital piece of equipment which can help first responders and members of the public provide immediate assistance while waiting for the emergency services to arrive. It has been added to the national register of Bleed Control Kits, which can be viewed here https://www.bleedmap.co.uk/

BLUEBELL RAILWAY

UCKFIELD BLOOD BANK

Silver Service dining this Christmas at The Bluebell Railway - more dates now added! Step into Christmas and relive the golden age of rail travel with our fantastic Golden Arrow Christmas dining services this December on the Bluebell Railway. We are once again offering a luncheon service on the 5th December, with the remaining dates being evening services. With luxurious Pullman Cars Christine, Fingall and Car 54, our Pullman car with accessible access, the train recreates a bygone age of rail travel, relieving the famous “Golden Arrow” Pullman service, which once linked London Victoria and Paris Gare Du Nord with the style and elegance which made it one of the most glamorous and famous trains in the world. On board you will transported back in time as you enjoy fine food and wine served to the standards of yesteryear. In addition, carol singers will be present at Horsted Keynes Station and you’ll also be able to witness the lineside light displays which are present for our SteamLights event. ‘Christine’, ‘Fingall’ and Car 54 bring back the halcyon days of the 1920/30s with their unique wooden wall panel marquetry and plush seating. All provides comfortable and plush surroundings, being built to convey 1st Class passengers, bringing back the glory days of rail travel on these fine coaches. This premier service offers a mulled wine reception and a wonderful Christmas menu onboard a steam-hauled train through the winter Sussex countryside. Your journey will last approximately 3 & 1/2 hours. December Dates 4-5-6 11-12-13-18-19-20-23. The evening service will depart at 7:00pm (4th, 6th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 23rd) and the lunch service will depart at 12noon (5th). Please arrive no less than 45 minutes prior to departure for these services. Departure times are fixed and we are unable to offer refunds or exchanges if customers arrive after departure. This is a premier service and the dress code aboard the train is ‘smart dress’. Adherence to this code is appreciated, and guests wearing jeans and/or trainers will not be allowed to board. The menu is set, and no variations can be delivered from this. £35.00 supplement per empty seat. The minimum age for this service is 14 years old. Cost per person £135. To book visit the Bluebell Railway website. Golden Arrow Christmas Dining

RIDGEWOOD VILLAGE HALL

Another fantastic recent Lunch Club - thanks to everyone who came. And thanks to our sponsor this month, Greenwood Country and Garden Services, The Highlands Inn, Uckfield for providing the delicious food, and Rosie's Retro Rhythms for entertaining us. Want to join us next month? Emai:l [email protected] to book your place for the next Lunch Club on Wednesday 15 October.

CLARA’S BOOKSHOP EAST HOATHLY

Update - Here is an update on the future of Clara’s Bookshop. For the last year, we have been clearing a stock of 30k secondhand books, with regular open days where all secondhand books are free to take. It’s been great fun, but we find we are unable to continue and so must now clear the shop and close for good. With a heavy heart we will soon be announcing our final open days. We are currently finalising details, and hope to offer 3 open days in Oct, with extended hours, so as many people as possible can visit. We still have around 8,000 of lovely secondhand books to give away. Our aim has to been to save as many books as possible from landfill or recycling. We have explored every single avenue possible, including book reclaim services, but regrettably landfill and recycling may be unavoidable for any books left when we finally close. Optional cash donations accepted for East Sussex WRAS. Through people’s kind donations we’ve raised have raised over £3,000 to date. Clara’s Bookshop East Hoathly, BN8 6DR

PREMIER TRAVEL UCKFIELD

Premier Travel is a privately owned, independent travel agency with almost 90 years' experience in the travel industry and 31 branches throughout East Anglia and Southern England. Being independent, we have the flexibility to work with a multitude of tour operators to offer the widest range of travel products, from traditional UK holidays, bespoke tailor-made journeys around the world, cruises, city stays, beach holidays and theatre breaks to an overseas wedding of your dreams. Your local branch in Uckfield, High Street is open and ready to welcome you. 45 High Street, Uckfield, TN22 1AB Telephone: 01825 700765 [email protected]

WRAS MILESTONE REACHED

That we have recently admitted our 80,000th casualty! The individual in question - a rather unassuming Heron, who was found outside an individual’s house, underweight and seemingly struggling to fly. This is just one of - now over - 80,000 stories we have been a part of. Just one of the stories of the casualties in our care at the minute. From humble beginnings and a dream of Trevor Weeks to provide a service to the wildlife of East Sussex, we think the growth of WRAS and reaching 80,000 admissions is something pretty special (we know we are biased!) Next stop - 100,000. Well done WRAS.

UCKFIELD REPAIR CAFÉ

Our talented volunteers will be back in action again tomorrow Saturday 27th September, doing their best to fix whatever you bring us. Last month we worked on a total of 36 items, of these, 7 were pronounced unrepairable, 21 fixed on the day with the rest works in progress. Garden tool sharpening was once again very popular, with shears, an edger and a lopper. We fixed various electrical items including three lamps, a radio, a vacuum cleaner and a PA amplifier. We also repaired a wooden tray, and many fabric items from dresses to sweatshirts and trousers to a teddy. Oh and a couple of clocks and a buggy too! Please bring us your things to repair, from small electrical appliances and bicycles to tablets, clothing, clocks and of course sharpening. We are also a café, so lovely cake, coffee and tea are always on offer. Our repairs are completely free, although we do invite donations. Remember we appear on the fourth Saturday of every month except for December, no booking is necessary, please arrive from 9.30 until 12 at the Victoria Pavilion, Victoria Pleasure Ground TN22 5DJ. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram, where you can find out more and message us with any questions you may have. What will you bring us to repair?

Social Media co-coordinators sought The Repair Café, Uckfield is a part of Sussex Support Services based in Victoria Pleasure Ground. Set up to help counter the culture of throwing items away the moment something goes wrong, they repair a whole range of household items people bring along. They now need help with their own social media activity. Can you help them? 01825 760019

UCKFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

What a fantastic evening at Uckfield College Thank you to everyone who joined us for our recent networking , it was a night of great conversations and a taste of classic school dinners. A special thanks to Principal Jeremy Kerswell from Plumpton college and Principal Sara Marshallsay and Head of Careers Stephanie Aguilera from Uckfield college for their inspiring talks! You can book on early for our next Autumn Members meeting at The Picture House on Wednesday 12th of November by clicking https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/.../uckfield-chamber-members.

HARVEYS BREWERY TENANCY AVAILABLE

Would you like to run your own successful pub and be part of a great community? If so, we may have an excellent opportunity for you! We currently have a tenancy available at The Alma Arms, Uckfield. Rarely available, the Alma Arms is a popular and well-sized local, centrally located in the residential heart of Uckfield. Recently redecorated externally, it offers a spacious trade area with meeting room, generous function space, and a large car park. To the rear, a garden with patio and play area makes it ideal for families. A fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic operator to take on this thriving pub. Click here to learn more and see the current list of all available pubs: https://www.harveys.org.uk/available-tenancies.

BUXTED BONFIRE SOCIETY

We are giving you advance notice of the upcoming Buxted Bonfire Society Torchlit Procession, Bonfire and Fireworks on the evening of Saturday 27th September in Buxted. We wish to be considerate to our community and all our neighbours and this is prior notice that there will be loud noises, including drumming and on and off, during the evening, including a fireworks display for around 10 mins, between approx. 21.55 and 22.05, in the locality of Church Road - Please make relevant preparations, if you feel necessary. There will be general event traffic across the village with the movement of equipment & infrastructure throughout the day. Road closures through the village will be enforced (Town Police Causes Act 1847). and manned, with diversions in place from 18:30 until 23:00 on Saturday 27th September. Location of closures are: • A272 (between Buxted School and Limes Lane Triangle at Pound Green) Gordon Road. Higglers Close. Queenstock Lane. Broad Oak. Britts Farm Road. Littlewood Lane. Eight Bells Close. Plovers Barrows. Redbrook Lane. Nursey Field. Park View. St Mary’s Garth. Access through these road closures will be permitted for blue light emergency vehicles only– they are in place primarily to keep everyone safe. Resident access only will be permitted between Buxted School and the White Hart pub. Resident access only will be permitted between Plovers Barrows and Limes Lane Triangle. Once the second procession leaves Eight Bells Close at approximately 20:30, access for residents will be available from Britts Farm Road to Limes Lane Triangle. Framfield Road will remain open but will be closed near the doctors’ surgery to prevent access to the High Street. The small part of Gordon Road leading to Framfield Road will also be closed. All cars parked along the procession route (highlighted on the map) are left entirely at the owner’s risk. But we would strongly advise that alternative parking is found for the evening. Access to the bonfire and fireworks are free and our bucket collectors will be present, and cash and card donations are welcome. Volunteers from our two chosen charities; Mankind/Womankind and Buxted Memory Cafe will be bucket collecting during the Spectacular Torchlit Procession. They will be wearing official BBS Collectors ID. Please give generously. Full details of the evening's celebrations will be available in the collector’s programme, which our members will be selling in Buxted over the coming weeks. We very much hope you can join us at our exciting community event on Saturday 27th September. If you have any questions please visit our website www.buxtedbonfiresociety.co.uk or email us on: [email protected]