UKHarvest wins The Green Award at The Sussex Business Conference and Awards

UKHarvest takes edible surplus food destined for landfill and ensures that it’s not wasted, but redistributed through Community Food Hubs, Grub Clubs and to their food hub in London. The work being carried out by the team of staff and volunteers has been recognised thanks to the team of judges at The Business Conference and Awards, UKHarvest have won The Green Award.

The Green Award recognises organisations that have a positive impact on the environment, through their operations. Nigel Boshein, Community Outreach and Engagement Manager, attended the event and received the award. Nigel said that ‘This is a truly fantastic award to receive. Speaking on behalf of everyone involved in UKHarvest, we are grateful that the work we do to support those in need and those wishing to reduce food waste has been rewarded. We have an incredible group of volunteers that this award is really for. Without them, we couldn’t do the work we do and help the communities we serve.’

Yvonne Thomson, CEO and Founder of UKHarvest shared that “We are so proud of our team of staff and volunteers for their hard work which enabled us to win The Green Award 2025, at The Sussex Business Conference & Awards. As an organisation, we strive to ensure that we rescue as much surplus edible food as we can and reduce food poverty in our communities. To be recognised for our work is a fantastic reward for all the support we give to protect our environment and support those most in need. We would like to thank the judging panel for acknowledging and rewarding our charity, this year.”

The awards ceremony took place at The Beethoven Suite at The All England Jumping Course with over 200 attendees from businesses and organisations across the county.

If you would like to know more about UKHarvest’s Community Food Hubs, that take place across West Sussex, visit https://www.ukharvest.org.uk/education/community-food-hub. Anyone, no matter what the reason, can receive a bag of fresh, edible food for a suggested donation of £5.