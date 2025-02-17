Ukraine War commemoration to take place in Eastbourne

By Simon Rooksy
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 10:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Ukrainian War Commemoration: Sunday 23rd February. Meeting 12 Midday Terminus Road, Eastbourne outside of Barclays Bank. All are welcome to join the procession to the war memorial

In conjunction with the Ukrainian Association Great Britain (Eastbourne Branch) this commemoration recognises 3 years of conflict for Ukraine which commenced 24th February 2022 & eight years after the first Russian invasion of April 2014.

Simon Rooksby Chairman of Computers for Charities says. We have supported the association since 2023, primarily providing a safe place for Children & Adults adapting to UK culture. and seeks to provide additional support & resources to aid other local & displaced people in the area through its hub. Meeting Place..

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Funding and volunteers are needed to aid this new initiative, including financial support for a replacement vehicle to provide transport services.

For more information or to support. Call: Simon 01323 848588 or email: [email protected] Website: www.computersforcharities.org

Related topics:Barclays BankUkraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice