Ukraine War commemoration to take place in Eastbourne
In conjunction with the Ukrainian Association Great Britain (Eastbourne Branch) this commemoration recognises 3 years of conflict for Ukraine which commenced 24th February 2022 & eight years after the first Russian invasion of April 2014.
Simon Rooksby Chairman of Computers for Charities says. We have supported the association since 2023, primarily providing a safe place for Children & Adults adapting to UK culture. and seeks to provide additional support & resources to aid other local & displaced people in the area through its hub. Meeting Place..
Funding and volunteers are needed to aid this new initiative, including financial support for a replacement vehicle to provide transport services.
For more information or to support. Call: Simon 01323 848588 or email: [email protected] Website: www.computersforcharities.org