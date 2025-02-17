Ukraine War commemoration to take place in Eastbourne

Ukrainian War Commemoration: Sunday 23rd February. Meeting 12 Midday Terminus Road, Eastbourne outside of Barclays Bank. All are welcome to join the procession to the war memorial

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In conjunction with the Ukrainian Association Great Britain (Eastbourne Branch) this commemoration recognises 3 years of conflict for Ukraine which commenced 24th February 2022 & eight years after the first Russian invasion of April 2014.

Simon Rooksby Chairman of Computers for Charities says. We have supported the association since 2023, primarily providing a safe place for Children & Adults adapting to UK culture. and seeks to provide additional support & resources to aid other local & displaced people in the area through its hub. Meeting Place..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding and volunteers are needed to aid this new initiative, including financial support for a replacement vehicle to provide transport services.

For more information or to support. Call: Simon 01323 848588 or email: [email protected] Website: www.computersforcharities.org