Ukrainian family leaves Lewes to start new life in Canada

A mother and daughter who escaped from Ukraine over two years ago are leaving Lewes next week to make a new life in Canada.

Anna Voshchenko and 11-year-old Alisa, together with Anna’s husband Dima, who arrived in the New Year, are leaving for Calgary on August 21.

Since Anna and Alisa’s arrival at Luton airport on Easter Day 2022 under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, Alisa has been at Southover School, where she has excelled in many areas, including playing in the school team football team in the Premier League primary school finals. In her spare time she has advanced her lifelong love of gymnastics, and was part of the i-STAR Academy gymnastics team at the national competition. In this period her English has become almost perfect.

Meanwhile, Anna has studied English at East Sussex College, Lewes, as well as qualifying as a hairdresser. She works most evenings at the Con Club, and Dima regularly at Cote Restaurant.

Chris, Anne, Anna, Alisa and Dima.

Over this two-and-a-half year period Anna and Alisa have been the guests of Chris and Anne Yarrow at their home in Southover.

Anne says: “They have been perfect guests, so quiet we often do not know if they are in. When they arrived, they were quite traumatised, but quickly adapted to the peace and friendly atmosphere of our lovely town.

"At first they joined us for meals each day, but gradually have increasingly become independent, and enjoying everything Western Europe has to offer. We shall miss them greatly and wish them well in their new life.”

Anna said: “We wish to thank England for its help, in beautiful, quiet and peaceful Lewes; the host families and friendly people who have helped us here are invaluable!

"We have felt safe here, surrounded by care, love and support. Life in our new home was cosy. The reunion of our family after almost three years of living in two countries, became possible. And a few days ago our dog Maxik, was delivered by carrier straight to Lewes.

"It's a huge blessing to be together again! We have a huge move to Canada ahead of us and it won't be easy, but we are together and that's the main thing, we will manage and we can build our life from scratch!"

Since the start of the war Lewes has hosted more than 300 Ukrainians, of whom about two-thirds remain. Hosts are still needed for refugees from Ukraine and other conflict zones.

If readers are interested in helping please contact Lewes Organisation in Support of Refugees and Asylum Seekers,( losras.org) ; lewes4ukraine.or; or [email protected]