UK’s leading housebuilder supports Bersted Food for Families project

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Southampton Division has donated £1,000 to support what was originally the Bersted Hamper project which has now morphed into the Bersted Food For Families project. It was first established by Bersted Parish Council and is now run by a number of local schools.

Born during the Covid-19 pandemic to help West Sussex families in areas of deprivation, the Bersted Hamper Project, now the Bersted Food for Families Project provided hampers containing good quality fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, distributed by Southway, Barton’s and Bersted primary schools.

The scheme complemented the help provided by food banks, which supplied tinned and long-life foods. The project was so successful that it was continued beyond the end of the pandemic and now, the schools themselves run the scheme, which is still paid for by the council.

Barratt is currently building Sylvan Meadows in Walberton, Arundel and is about to begin construction at Nursery Fields in North Bersted. Committing to supporting the communities where it builds homes, a team from Barratt met with Arun District Council Leader, Councillor Martin Lury, ward councillor and parish councillor for North Bersted, to ask how they could best support local projects.

Councillor Lury said: “When Barratt offered their help, we didn’t hesitate to recommend the project. There has always been and sadly there continues to be areas of deprivation in West Sussex. When it first came into being when, during the Covid pandemic, the parish council’s Community Action Committee became aware of how many people were suffering in the area. We wanted to reach out and give some practical help and support.

“Since then, it has become obvious that there is still a need for the project, the schools have taken on the distribution and we couldn’t be happier to receive this generous funding from Barratt, to ensure we can keep supporting it financially.”

James Dunne, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Southampton Division, said: “We know that people are still struggling with the cost of living, and we wanted to work with a project that directly benefits the families that need it most. Our Community Fund is dedicated to helping local causes that improve the quality of life for those living in the region.”