Unity event hosted by Crawley Borough Council celebrates the diversity of Crawley

Crawley Borough Council, in partnership with Sussex Police and community leaders, held a unity event yesterday evening to celebrate the diversity of Crawley and thank local people for coming together during the period of heightened community tensions that took place across the country over the summer.

The unity event was attended by community leaders, Crawley ambassadors, council members and other key representatives from across the local community. Attendees signed a unity pledge in a show of togetherness and support.

The event opened with a speech from Councillor Michael Jones (Leader of Crawley Borough Council), followed by speeches from Councillor Yasmin Khan (Cabinet member for Public Protection), the Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, Councillor Duncan Crow (Leader of the opposition) and Crawley’s MP Peter Lamb.

Community leaders also spoke at the event including representatives from the Hindu faith, Christian faith and Muslim faith, as well as Marilyn Mansfield-Clark from Diverse Crawley, Paul Taylor-Burr from Crawley Campaign Against Racism and Youth Mayor, Elijah Norton.

Leader of Crawley Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jones with the Mayor of Crawley at the unity event

The event, which was compered by Chris Oxlade from the Crawley Town Centre BID, also featured fantastic performances from Tamil Learning Centre Crawley dance group, Ukraine soloist Sofia and DMT school musical theatre group.

In his speech at the event, Councillor Michael Jones said: “I very much wanted to have an event where we could unite and talk about what brings us together. We all have something to contribute to our local life here in Crawley, recognise our differences and celebrate the strength that gives us in dealing with all of life’s challenges and successes. Thank you to so many for coming tonight, for representing your community and most importantly making a strong statement that there is no room for hate and division here in Crawley.”

Councillor Yasmin Khan said: “Crawley is the most diverse town in Sussex. We have always welcomed people from different countries, cultures, of all faiths, nationalities and backgrounds, this is what truly defines us. Our unity is our beauty and strength.”

Councillor Duncan Crow said: “Regardless of our background, the vast majority of us in Crawley get along well with each other, but events at home and abroad has led to some people being targeted for abuse because of their ethnic or religious background. That is always unacceptable and we stand united against all forms of discrimination.”

Crawley's MP Peter Lamb with Leader of Crawley Borough Council and the signed pledge

Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah, Mayor of Crawley, said: “This was the first unity event that we have held here in Crawley and I would like to thank all of those who took part. We heard some really moving speeches from politicians, faith leaders and community representatives as well as some talented performances. This was a real celebration of what makes Crawley special, and I was honoured to sign the pledge on behalf of all our residents.”