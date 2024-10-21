University of Portsmouth geology trip 'impressive'

By Becky Bourn
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 10:50 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 10:57 BST
This week first year Geology students, joined by Collyer’s Dr Ian Carr and Catherine Taylor, enjoyed a taster day at the University of Portsmouth Geology Department.

Dr Ian Carr, Collyer’s Assistant Director of the Science Faculty and Head of Geology and Environmental Science, explained: “Students were introduced to the subject by course leader Associate Professor Catherine Mottram and given an insight into university life by a current undergraduate.

"The group then undertook a mineral exploration exercise led by Dr Dean Bullen and enjoyed a demonstration of state-of-the-art mineral identification techniques by Dr Andy Gibson.”

In addition, the students were given a tour of the department and an exercise examining ancient sharks’ teeth, led by Dr Anthony Butcher.

Students were hosted by the University of Portsmouth's Geology Department.

Dr Carr added: “Anthony has been welcoming our students at events like this for ten years, demonstrating the close links between Collyer’s and the University of Portsmouth.

"This was an amazing opportunity for our students to visit a top university department, take taster sessions led by leading academic experts in this field, and be shown million-pound research equipment. It was impressive.

“Colossal thanks to the team at the University of Portsmouth and our very own Catherine Taylor for making this valuable opportunity possible.”

