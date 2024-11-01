University of Sussex unveils new innovative and sustainable dining hub

The University of Sussex is celebrating the grand reopening of its dining hub Eat Central, following a six-month major refurbishment. Now fitted with five custom kiosks serving delicious and affordable meals, along with modern and accessible dining spaces, the new central hub will provide more food options and a welcoming social space for students and staff.

Eat Central’s new kiosks have been designed to be diverse and adaptable to accommodate evolving student and staff tastes, with regular menu and cuisine changes, featuring a launch lineup of:

· Sussex Saver: A hot counter with daily dish changes, offering affordable meals ranging from £2 - £3.50 including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options.

· Field Tray: Healthy options including salads and grains, with protein options including fish, chicken and tofu.

· Hot Chicken: Opened in partnership with Lean Kitchen, serving Wing Fest award-winning chicken wings along with burgers and wraps.

· Bamboo: An Asian fusion mix-and-match counter with rice, noodles, and sauces including katsu, teriyaki, sweet and sour, and hot chilli.

· Tortilla: High street brand Tortilla has returned to the campus in a fifth refurbished kiosk.

Open between 8am – 9pm Monday to Friday with capacity for 270 inside and 50 outside, Eat Central is an innovative take on the traditional canteen format, featuring digital screens and accessible seating, with extended tables at booths designed for wheelchair users to sit at the end. The eatery is a collaboration between the University of Sussex and its catering partner, Chartwells Universities, which is responsible for cooking, serving, and creating the menus for each of the four bespoke kiosks.

Demonstrating both companies’ commitment to sustainable practice, Eat Central is one of only ten outlets worldwide rated over 90% by The Sustainable Restaurant Association’s Food Made Good Standard, the world’s largest food and beverage sustainability accreditation. Eat Central has maintained the highest honours for six years by continually striving to reduce waste and carbon usage, with initiatives including championing local suppliers, waste separation bins, and developing recipes that reuse commonly discarded ingredients such as broccoli stems, banana skins and coffee grounds.

With a built-in stage for live entertainment, the University of Sussex and Chartwells Universities will also facilitate evening events at Eat Central, including quiz and karaoke nights, and groups can enquire about hiring the space for events and activities.

The new Eat Central is just the latest in a series of innovations at the University of Sussex, with the University recently launching Atrium Market, a contactless store at the Student Centre. In March, the University’s ACCA café became the first campus eatery to introduce carbon labelling, with plans to extend the initiative across all on-campus venues run by Chartwells Universities this academic year.

One student said: “Eat Central looks wonderful. It’s so welcoming and I love that it’s really focused on sustainability. It encompasses everything we love about the University of Sussex.”

Helen Power-Hosking, Head of Commercial Services at the University of Sussex, said: "We've worked closely with Chartwells Universities to meet our campus’ needs, and the reopening of Eat Central following an impressive refurbishment highlights our shared values and commitment to excellence and sustainability.

"From the use of recycled materials to systems that separate food waste and turn it into fertiliser for our campus grounds, the refurbishment had sustainability at its heart, demonstrating our partnership’s commitment to environmental responsibility without compromising customer experience.

"The positive feedback from staff, students, and alumni has been truly encouraging and reflects the success of our combined efforts."

Mark Lawrence, Contract Director at Chartwells Universities, said: “It’s fantastic to be reopening Eat Central at the University of Sussex. Since the dining hub closed for refurbishment in March, our team has been working hard to continue delivering fantastic, nutritious food from gazebos outside on campus. We’ve worked closely with the University to create a brand-new offering, with modern menus that are diverse and exciting for both students and staff.

“Providing nutritious meals that fuel young people’s learning is a key part of our mission, so we’re delighted to be able to offer a range of healthy options. We’re also passionate about making sure fantastic food is accessible to all. In light of the cost of living crisis, the Sussex Saver counter is a really important part of our offering, providing high-quality, affordable meals for as little as £2.

“We’re delighted to see Eat Central open to such positive reception, and will continue to review feedback and implement menu rotations that offer ample choice and fantastic flavours throughout the academic year.”

To enquire about booking Eat Central for events and activities, contact [email protected]