Upcoming events in Durrington

Ove the next few weeks we have a wide range of events and activities at St Symphorian's Church.

Every Tuesday at St Symphorian’s Church Hall, New Road everyone is invited to our Warm Space from 10.30am to 1pm. Hot drinks and soup available. Entrance on the church side of the church hall.

Tuesday 11th February – Ronnie Smith Big band Swing and Jazz Evening 8pm at St Symphorian’s Church. Free Event. Bar available. Come and hear the big sound of popular jazz and swing music. An evening for all.

Saturday 15th February. You are invited to a parish meeting to discuss the future plans for the upgrade of Durrington Parish Centre. All welcome from 9.30am in St Symphorian’s Church BN13 2PU. This will be followed by a coffee morning and mini market from 10am to 12 noon in aid of the refurbishment appeal.

You Group Talk on The Tower of London by former London Beefeater

Saturday 15th February – Mini Market in St Symphorian’s Church 10am – 12 noon. If you would like a stall at our mini market, please contact [email protected]. We are asking for a donation per stall in aid of the church hall refurbishment fund.

Tuesday 18th at 2.30pm Durrington You welcome the return of Alan Kingshott with another interesting talk on the History of the Tower of London. Part 2, which will include topics such as Ghost Stories, the Tower during the Blitz and other secrets not generally known or seen about the Tower. He will start with a quick refresh from the last talk. Venue: St Symphorian’s Main Hall Parish Centre BN13 3HU at 2.30 pm but please come by 2.15 pm. Cost: £3.50 pp to include refreshments.

Saturday 1st March 7pm at St Symphorian’s Church. Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir and Inspirations Community Choir combine for a musical evening. This is a free event with a retiring collection. Bar available.