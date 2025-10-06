Updated opening hours for Hailsham town centre public toilets

Hailsham Town Council wishes to inform residents and visitors that the opening hours for the Vicarage Field public toilet facility have recently changed:

+ Monday to Saturday: 8am-4pm

+ Sunday: 10am-4pm

The Council continues to provide modern, fully accessible and free-to-use facilities following the recent reopening, which included repairs and the installation of replacement doors to address previous vandalism and damage.

Vicarage Field public toilets, Hailsham

First opened in March 2024 and funded through Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) contributions, the facility represents a significant investment in the town centre. Key features include:

+ Two modular public conveniences open to all users

+ A Changing Places facility for people with multiple or complex disabilities, equipped with an electronic hoist, rise-and-fall changing table, shower, toilet and accessible wash basin (RADAR key required)

Residents have already praised the toilets for their cleanliness, accessibility, and modern design. One local resident said: "The new facilities are spotless, spacious, warm and inviting. I've never seen such clean and spacious public toilets on my travels – a massive well done and thank you. The Council should be proud of this excellent facility, which is a real investment in Hailsham."

Tony Lee, Operations and Facilities Manager, commented: "Although we have slightly adjusted the opening hours, our commitment to providing clean, safe and fully accessible toilet facilities for the community remains unwavering. We encourage everyone to continue using the facilities responsibly and to report any damage or vandalism, helping us preserve these essential amenities for all."

"The revised hours enable our team to carry out vital maintenance, thorough inspections and deep cleaning, ensuring the facilities remain safe, fully operational and welcoming to every user. We sincerely thank the public for their understanding and ongoing support as we work to protect and enhance this important community resource."

The Council reminds the public that incidents of vandalism and damage - including broken fixtures - have occurred in recent months, but these issues have now been resolved. Visitors are encouraged to report any further damage to help maintain the toilets to the highest standards.

In addition, Hailsham residents and visitors can access further public toilets in the town via Wealden District Council's Community Toilet Scheme at the following locations during their opening hours:

+ Wealden District Council Offices, Vicarage Lane

+ Freedom Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane

+ Waitrose, Vicarage Field

+ Callenders Restaurant, 80/82 High Street

+ Costa Coffee, 26B High Street

Hailsham Town Council remains committed to improving local amenities and ensuring a clean, safe and welcoming environment for residents and visitors. The Council thanks the community for their continued support in keeping these facilities in excellent condition.

For further information, please contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or email [email protected].