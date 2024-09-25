Upper and Lower Dicker Village News
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There is a Harvest Hunt at Michelham Priory currently running until 30 October between 10am and 5pm. While it is designed with children in mind, adults will love the challenge just as much. Explore seven acres of glorious grounds and see what you can spot. Included in general admission. Find out more about visiting sussexpast.co.uk.
Coffee Mornings Upper Dicker Village Hall are every Thursday from 10.40am to 12 noon.
A reminder that defribillators are located in Bede's Senior School Car Park Lodge Upper Dicker, Bede's Senior School Sports Complex Upper Dicker and in the telephone box outside the Yew Tree Inn, Arlington.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.