Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

ROADS AND TRAFFIC ISSUES raised at the last Parish Council meeting by the Arlington and Upper Dicker Speeding Working Parties were that generally a 40 mph speed limit would be supported via community match funding.

A meeting of the Arlington speed working party will be convened with County Council. Emphasis must be placed on the diverse range of road users and numbers visiting Abbots Wood for leisure purposes. It was noted that although 85% of drivers do not exceed 40 mph it has been recorded that one car was driven at 60mph at 5pm. Regarding Operation Crackdown and Speedwatch, two Speedwatch sessions took place in the last month. The average speed wa

GHOSTLY YULETIDE TALES will be told on the weekend of 14 and 15 December at Michelham Priory House and Gardens. You are invited to step back in time and experience an age-old Christmas tradition. As part of your general admission. Attend in the historic Prior’s Chamber for a series of ghost stories that revive a long-standing Victorian custom of telling eerie tales during the festive season. Ghost stories at Christmastime have deep roots in British tradition. During the long, dark nights of winter, families would gather around the fire to share tales of the supernatural. This tradition, popularised in the Victorian era, saw its heyday with the works of writers like Charles Dickens and MR James, who delighted readers with ghostly tales. At 12pm and 2pm each day, listen as a storyteller brings to life four of M.R. James’ classic ghost stories from Ghost Stories of an Antiquary (1904): Canon Alberic’s Scrapbook, The Mezzotint, The Ash-Tree, and Lost Hearts. Each session will last approximately 45 minutes with a break in between sessions allowing you time to explore the Priory’s delightful grounds or warm up in the café with seasonal food and drink. Wrap up warm and settle in for a tale or two – or stay for all four. Join us and enjoy a forgotten seasonal tradition in the historic setting of Michelham Priory. Included in admission and recommended for ages 6+.