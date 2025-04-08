Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ROTARY CLUB OF HAILSHAM have been invited to host the two key days of the Easter Holiday at the Bluebell Walk on 19 and 20 April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as looking after the ticketing and gate the club will oversee the catering and visitors during these two days. The car park is another critical part of the work. The bluebell trails are a well-established part of the Spring in the Arlington area, and with the recent sunshine the bluebells throughout the whole of the farm are already beginning to bloom. Hailsham Rotary are one of the four Rotary Clubs in the area who host days at Bates Green Farm, Arlington. This now forms a benevolent trust founded by John McCutchan who started ‘The Bluebell Walk’ as a philanthropic fund-raising mission over 50 years ago, raising over £1 million since it began. Other charities take part too during the period.

ROTARY CLUB OF HAILSHAM have been invited to host the two key days of the Easter Holiday at the Bluebell Walk on the 19th . and 20th April. As well as looking after the ticketing and gate the club will oversee the catering and visitors during these two days. The car park is another critical part of the work. The bluebell trails are a well-established part of the Spring in the Arlington area, and with the recent sunshine the bluebells throughout the whole of the farm are already beginning to bloom. Hailsham Rotary are one of the four Rotary Clubs in the area who host days at Bates Green Farm, Arlington. This now forms a benevolent trust founded by John McCutchan who started ‘The Bluebell Walk’ as a philanthropic fund-raising mission over 50 years ago, raising over £1 million since it began. Other charities take part too during the period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLUEBELL WALK & FARM TRAIL update by owner, John McCutchan: In October we produced a seven-page list of what is needed to be done to ensure the 52nd Bluebell Walk opens with everything we planned having been completed. Initially the list was produced all in a blue font, then as each item is done, its colour is changed to green. I am happy to report we appear to be on time with the colour of green predominating! I walked round Beatons Wood this morning and it is a sea of white wood anemones amongst the green leaves of the waiting bluebells. Having brought the start date forward from last year by one week to the 4 April, seems to be spot on, as we expect few bluebells in the first week, so those who prefer the peaceful carpet of white can enjoy. Those who have signed up to be a Friend of the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Bates Green Garden, have been informed of their exclusive evening from 7pm to 9pm, when they can see the anemones at their peak, in a virtually deserted Wood. Thankfully the clocks have changed, so they get one extra hour of light, but darkness quickly arrives. When the date of the Friends’ Bluebell Evening is announced they will be able to enjoy the evening without torches. Never before have I seen a bluebell in flower in Beatons Wood in March, but on 26 March one was spotted. I found a few days later it is still the only one. It is not a particularly sunny spot and why just this one bulb and not the surrounding ones has bloomed, is another of nature’s mysteries. For details of becoming a Friend visit the website at bluebellwalk.co.uk

The Hailsham Rotary Club will be manning the gate at the Bluebell Walk over Easter Weekend

BATES GREEN GARDEN UPDATE by Head Gardener, Emma Reece: Spring has most certainly arrived in the Garden and the warm days we have experienced recently are bringing out all the colours and promise of the seasons ahead. The tulips in containers are burgeoning, giving us a taste of the display to come. As I write this, Alison and Harriet are busy planting out sweet peas into the terracotta pots in the Courtyard Gardens. Each pot will contain a different colour combination and we all joyfully anticipate the first flower opening. After the colour, the next priority is high scent and so we should be in for a fragrant feast all being well. Here we garden most definitely with and for wildlife and so Christine was thrilled to come across a hibernating hedgehog whilst she was beavering away recently. She immediately backed off and we have left the area alone since then. One thing we realised though was that an escape route was required in the Wildlife Pond just in case there were any urchin tumbles. Many thanks go to Stuart for his design and construction. We know there are now two hedgehogs in the Garden. Let’s hope they are the opposite sex. Our Saturday openings are proving to be very popular and we have had encouraging visitor numbers to date. The Garden will be open every day throughout the Bluebell Walk period but please note that the Bates Green Plant Sales area will be closed for the duration. These sales are the project of our 2025 WRAGS trainee, Alison, and our visitors are really appreciating being able to take a Bates Green Garden living souvenir home. We really enjoy meeting our visitors and so, if you spot a gardener during your walk around, do come and say hello.

NEXT PARISH COUNCIL MEETING is on Thursday 17 April, 7pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Draft minutes of the March meeting will be circulated when available. New web address: arlington-pc.gov.uk Contact via the Parish Clerk, Lynette Kemp at [email protected].

FUNDRAISING FOR DICKER VILLAGE Hall and Church at the Arlington Bluebell Walk will take place on Thursday 1 and Friday 2 May. This is the opportunity to be the biggest fundraiser of the year and as residents are invited to help over these two days your support by coming along on either of those two days will also be a part of the plans for the village hall to be modernised and future proofed. John at Bluebell has kindly given two prime days after last year’s overwhelmingly successful participation. An incredible £6,700 was raised last year. If you can help in any way please contact Mark (Didi) Email: [email protected] or Neil (Campo) Email: [email protected] or the Jo's (Jo Read Email: [email protected] or Jo at the Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE FLOWER & PRODUCE SHOW for Arlington and Upper Dicker will take place on Saturday 26 July at 2.30pm at Arlington Village Hall. Save the date. All your favourite classes plus delicious tea and cakes. Schedule available in May.