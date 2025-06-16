Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE ANNUAL FLOWER AND PRODUCE show for Arlington and Upper Dicker is on Saturday 26 July from 2.30pm at Arlington Village Hall.

The schedule is now finalised and it is hoped plenty of newcomers, especially children, will take the plunge and enter this year. All your favourite classes plus guaranteed sunshine and delicious tea and cakes. In addition to winning each section, entrants will also be competing for the most first prizes in all sections, the most points in the Vegetables Section, for most points in the Cookery Section, for most points in the Flower Section, for most points in the Flower Arrangements Section, for most points in the Children’s Classes, for most points in the photography section, for the best entry in the arts and crafts section, for the visitors vote, and for the most points gained by a newcomer to the show. Doors open at 2.30pm, prize giving is at 3.30pm. Forget that first impressions count, so you need to observe any rules in the schedule. such as number, size or lengths of exhibits required. Schedules are available from the village shop.