Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE FLOWER AND PRODUCE Show for Arlington and Upper Dicker takes place next Saturday 26 July at 2.30pm at Arlington Village Hall.

NEXT YEAR’S BLUEBELL WALK will be taking place from Good Friday, 3 April (one day earlier than this year) through Sunday 10 May (two days later than this year). Owner, John McCutchan says: Getting the timing right is crucial for both our visitors and the charities we support. While it is called the Arlington Bluebell Walk, the bluebells themselves do not actually bloom for the full five weeks we are open. The season begins with stunning white wood anemones but once the tree canopy fills out, Beatons Wood darkens and the bluebells fade until next year. This year the weather particularly favoured the wood anemones, which lasted at least three weeks while the bluebells had a shorter, less spectacular showing. Many visitors felt the vistas created by the wood anemones rivalled those of the bluebells themselves. Perhaps we should consider renaming it "The Arlington White Wood Anemone & Bluebell Walk." Many of the changes Stuart and I are introducing will only be noticed by our most observant visitors. One exciting addition: each of our six Sundays will feature a different Classic Car Display in the Car Park Field. I am also continuing my quest for a two-person mobility scooter, they are everywhere in sunny European destinations but frustratingly scarce here in the UK. The search continues.