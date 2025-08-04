Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

DEFIBRILLATOR Please note there is now a defibrillator in the front porch of the Old Oak Inn in Arlington.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

ARLINGTON VILLAGE MARKET is on Tuesday 12 August in the Arlington Village Hall from 10am to 12 noon. There will be all the usual stalls of fresh local produce, plants, bric-a-brac and lots more. Running alongside the market it Arlington Pop up Museum with a focus each month on a different aspect of past village life. This month it will be all about Arlington School.

DICKER VILLAGE HALL NURSERY is a new facility and has its open day on Saturday 16 August, 12 noon to 3pm for a village welcome. The Dicker Village Hall Committee is delighted that the Ripe Nursery School will be moving into the Village Hall during school term weekdays from September in an expansion of the Nursery and providing services to the local community. The Nursery School will be hosting this open day and there will be a BBQ, drinks, cakes and ice cream. All are welcome and it would be great for the Dicker community to come along, share in the day, hear the exciting plans and welcome the nursery into the community.

FROM OXEN TO FORDSON MAJOR is the subject of an exhibition on Saturday 9 August at Arlington Village Hall and is about Mid-20th century farming in the local area. From 4 pm there will be Farming Displays and Exhibits, 6pm Film footage of farming at Michelham in the late 1930s, 7pm 'From Oxen to Fordson Major', a talk by Ian Everest. This is an Arlington Pop-Up Museum event. For more information contact: Wendy Holmes 07889 689844, E: [email protected] or Irene Flynn 07462 408107, E: [email protected].

BATES GREEN GARDEN update from Head Gardener, Emma Reece: We have experienced some high temperatures here in the Garden recently, fortunately there are many shady cool areas both for the Garden Team to work in and for our visitors to enjoy and so we are not deterred. Mature trees, such as the ones we have fine examples of here, are a blessing in hot weather providing welcome shade and respite from the relentless heat from the sun. Alison held an extremely successful Cyanotype Printing workshop here at the beginning of June. Participants enjoyed collecting material from the Garden and creating their very own masterpieces to take home. It was a fascinating subject, and they all went away smiling, full of cake and inspiration. What more could one want? Do check out our upcoming sessions. They are held on the first Thursday of every month and there is something for all.