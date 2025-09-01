Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE FLOWER & PRODUCE SHOW at Arlington village hall was again, a very happy event with a wide selection of entries.

The colours shone in Arlington Village Hall with a wonderful mixture of flowers as the centre piece of the displays, surrounded by tables full of vegetables, fruit, eggs, cakes and preserves. There was an interesting selection of entries for ‘Arts and Crafts’ and ‘Photography.’ This year those who took part put in more entries but it would be great to have more people joining the fun of this classic village event. For the first time in many years there were no entries in the Children’s Classes and we hope there will be some new entrants next year. We very much appreciate the professional expertise of our judges. Thank you to Graham Gough, founder of Marchants Hardy Plants, for judging the vegetables and fruit, Julia Hawksworth, a florist, for judging the flowers and flower arrangements, Mark Greenfield, Catering Manager at Bede’s, for judging the cookery and Nicola King, an artist, for judging the arts, crafts, and photography. The delicious cakes and tea are an essential part of the show and huge thanks to the team serving teas so energetically and those who made the cakes.

The cup winners were: Nicky Kinghorn the Ron Church Memorial Cup (for most first prizes in all sections), Sue Simpson the Tuson Perpetual Challenge Cup (for most points in the vegetable section), Nicky Kinghorn the Flower Cup (for most points in the flower section), Nicky Kinghorn the Rose Bowl (for most points in the flower arrangements section), Deena Poulton won the Cookery Challenge cup (for most points in Cookery, Matt Stubberfield the Photographic Cup (for most points in photography), Geoff Daintree the Arts and Crafts

Plate (for most points in Arts & Crafts), Chris Murphy the Edna Ellinor Plate (Visitors’ Vote) for his giant onions and Matt Stubberfield the Newcomer’s Cup.

Arlington & Upper Dicker Flower and Produce Show cup winners

Local businesses have continued to support the show. Thank you to Neville & Neville Estate Agents for sponsoring the production of the schedule and thank you to Bates Green Garden, Folkington's Juices, Long Man Brewery, Staverton Nursery and the Yew Tree Inn for donating excellent raffle prizes. If you have any comments or suggestions for next year please contact Sue Simpson, Email: [email protected]

VILLAGE MARKET, MUSEUM AND COFFEE are all available at the Arlington village market BN26 6SE on Tuesday 9 September from 10 to 12 noon. Everyone is very welcome to visit the market and museum. Regular stalls are traditional fresh bread with other

naughty goodies and fresh eggs, home-made cakes and savouries, All sorts of everything supporting local charities, a second-hand book stall with books about the local area, and other sundries, jewellery, cards, crafts and more. Arlington’s Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time featuring ‘The Cuckmere Pilgrim Path.’ The August market was again very busy, with many visitors, including ex-pupils taking an interest in the Museum exhibit about Park Mead and Arlington Schools. It is a very sociable morning with tea and cake.

LES FONTAINES WIND ENSEMBLE which took place in Berwick Church was packed, with a few people listening outside. The collection in aid of front line medical supplies to Ukraine raised over £2,000.

ART WAVE is the September Art Exhibition in Upper Dicker at Starnash Farmhouse Studio. As part of the rural trail 2025 Artwave Festival. Original paintings for sale, in a beautifully rustic setting, by four local artists. From miniature to larger scale, come and enjoy art inspired by Sussex landscapes and nature. The Exhibition is open from 11.30am to 6pm on the 6, 7, 19, 20 and 21 September at Starnash, Coldharbour Road, Upper Dicker, BN27 3PY. Free parking, refreshments available. Visit www.starnashfarmhouse.co.uk for more information.

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40 am to 12 noon. All welcome.

BATES GREEN GARDEN is open both Wednesdays and Saturdays at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington BN26 6SH from 10am to 4pm. Entry into Bates Green Garden is £10 and includes entry to Beatons Wood, a slice of Victoria Sponge and a hot drink at the Laurel Café.

ST. PANCRAS TABLE SALE will be on Saturday 27 September, 10am to 1pm, Arlington Village Hall. If anyone would like to hire a table or donate items to sell, please contact Christine Skinner on 07813 382580.