Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

ARLINGTON VILLAGE MARKET AND MUSEUM is ready to greet you again on Tuesday 14 October from 10am to 12 noon at Arlington village hall BN26 6SE.

Everyone is very welcome to visit the market and pop-up museum. Regular stalls include traditional fresh bread, cakes and fresh egg, homemade cakes and savouries, bric-a-brac supporting local charities, second hand books about the local area, sundries, jewellery, cards, crafts and lots more. Arlington’s Pop-Up Museum will also be taking place at the same time. The month the exhibit features The Cuckmere Pilgrim Path, a circular walk of about 12 miles over varying terrain taking walkers on a pilgrimage around seven ancient rural churches. It passes through the beautiful landscape of the South Downs, Low Weald and Cuckmere Valley. It is a very sociable morning and there is always tea and cake. Enquiries to Anne on 01323 486219 or 07760 424169, email [email protected]. Museum enquiries to Wendy 07889 689844 or email [email protected].

BATES GREEN GARDEN is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm until 22 October and are then closed for the season until reopening next year for the Bluebell Walk and Garden. In the meantime organisers are already well on the way with preparations for 2026. Remember, if you have any photos you would like to enter in the competition, there is still time until the end of October. Enter via the website. Entry to the garden for the remaining couple of weeks is £10 and includes entry to Beatons Wood and a hot drink at the Laurel Café.

THURSDAY DICKER COFFEE MORNINGS will now be held at the Plough and not as previously, the village hall. They have been offered a space in the Plough so people can continue to meet up. They had their first meet up a few weeks ago and were made most welcome. Open to anyone who would like to join them for a coffee and chat. Meet from 10.30am.

COMING UP AT MICHELHAM PRIORY are the Autumn Wedding Fair on Sunday 12 October and then from Saturday 25, excluding Monday 27 October from 10am to 4pm is October Half Term Pumpkins at the Priory week. On Saturday 1 November 7.30 to 9.15pm Ravel at 150: The Wealden Trio. Tickets £14 at https://sussexpast.co.uk.