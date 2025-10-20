Upper and Lower Dicker Village News

THE VILLAGE SHOP AT UPPER DICKER recently hosted a charity fundraiser.

The Music Bingo proved a great success and raised £630 for St Wilfrid's Hospice.

BATES GREEN GARDEN is now closed for the season and reopens next year for the Bluebell Walk and Garden. Owner, John McCutchen MBE, recently received the Radio Sussex & Surrey Fund Raiser of the Year in the Make a Difference Awards 2025. John said, “I’m delighted this award should help to raise the profile of the Arlington Bluebell Walk and Bates Green Garden. Quite unexpected and rather overwhelming, as I prefer to work in the background, away from photographers and giving interviews.”

THURSDAY DICKER COFFEE MORNINGS will now be held at the Plough and not as previously, the village hall. They have been offered a space in the Plough so people can continue to meet up. They had their first meet up a few weeks ago and were made most welcome. Open to anyone who would like to join them for a coffee and chat. Meet from 10.30am.

MICHELHAM PRIORY HALLOWEEN FUN is open over October half term. Michelham Priory House and Gardens are on Michelham Priory Road, BN27 3QS. They promise a week from 25 October to 2 November of frightfully fun activities for the whole family but please note, they are closed on Monday 27. There is a Pumpkin Trail and Spider Treasure Hunt and you can explore the autumn grounds on the Pumpkin Trail and venture through the historic house on a Spider Treasure Hunt. Complete the challenges to earn yourself a sweet treat. There will be Halloween crafts on Friday 31 October and, as a special Halloween treat, between 10.30am and 3pm, two kids go free with every full paying adult or Sussex Past Friend of Michelham Priory. Valid on 31 October only. Head to the barn for a day packed with creative Halloween fun. Children can get creative making snakes and ghost mobiles, crafting pom-pom spiders and pumpkin faces, and design their own magic potions or write spooky spells with quill pens. They will also have the chance to create peg doll witches and wizards, take part in the thrilling Broomstick Derby time trials, and uncover plenty more spooky surprises along the way. Whether you are hunting for spiders, conjuring potions, or racing broomsticks, there is something for everyone to enjoy this October Half Term at Michelham Priory House & Gardens.

RAVEL’S 150TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT is brought to Michelham Priory on Saturday 1 November 7.30 to 9.15pm the Wealden trio will perform the ground breaking piano trio he wrote at the outbreak of World War One. The three Sussex musicians are pianist William Hancox, violinist Jonathan Truscott and cellist Rachel Firmager. The programme will also include Fauré’s late Trio in D minor. The concert is organised by Music Box Wealden, which platforms local talent and brings classical music to your doorstep. Tickets are £14 available at www.sussexpast.co.uk.

THE PARISH COUNCIL MEETING reported that the defibrillators have been risk assessed and were found to be satisfactory, all are now registered on The Circuit. Following a recent inspection quotations are sought for replacement of the wooden vertical planks on the slide platform. Four allotment plots will be available shortly, work is required before they can be re-let. A contractor will be contacted to provide a quotation to carry out the work, which will be financed by retained deposits. The water supply is now provided by Water2Business. Further tree works have been carried out in Dicker Copse and the wood chippings will be moved to the wet areas. Hedges require cutting. Regarding Upper Dicker Village Green, a suggestion has been received that the remaining raised bed should be planted and maintained by local children. However, it was felt that this location was not appropriate. Instead the proposal will be suggested to be in the vicinity of the Village Hall. In Upper Dicker Rec, signs regarding dog fouling have been installed by Wealden District Council, but there has been little improvement. The condition of the cricket pavilion continues to cause great concern. The Clerk was asked to write to the cricket club regarding the condition of the pavilion. The licence to use the recreation ground by the cricket club may not be renewed if the defects are not dealt with as a matter of urgency.