Upper & Lower Dicker Village News

THE VILLAGE MARKET & MUSEUM last week was very lively.

All the usual stalls were there with people enjoying refreshments. The pop up museum celebrated and commemorated VE Day both Nationally through newspapers of the day and locally through photographs taken at the time.

The market is held in Arlington Village Hall on the second Tuesday of each month from 10am to 12 noon. Please bring your friends and if you have not been before you will be very welcome. It is a very sociable morning and there is always tea and cake. For further market information please contact Anne 01323 486219 or 07760 424169, email [email protected] and regarding the museum, please contact Wendy Holmes on 07889 689844 or email [email protected] or Irene on 07462 408107.

Pilot Ted Hall's WW2 Spitfire engine, which was recovered from Arlington in the 1970s, will go on display at Tangmere Museum from 2pm. In June this Arlington pop up museum will have a display showing the history of this wonderful Spitfire and its pilot Flt Lt Edward 'Ted' Hall.

Arlington pop-up Museum at the Village Market

BATES GREEN GARDEN UPDATE report by Head Gardener, Emma Reece: Now that the Bluebell Walk has closed for 2025, the Garden and Beatons Wood are once again oases of calm and peace. There is plenty of bluebell colour still to be seen and so do come along on a Wednesday or a Saturday to enjoy the last of the beautiful blue haze without the crowds.

We are enjoying some fine gardening weather this Spring, the sun brings out the beauty of emerging foliage so very well. The Garden is clothed in all shades of fresh green with flowering shrubs acting as the icing on the cake. St Wilfrid's Hospice held their annual Open Garden Day here at the end of April which was a great success. The sunshine and the bluebells brought people out in their droves; we recorded a total of 250 visitors to the Garden which is a record for us.

We are so proud to be able to support this worthwhile charity. We held our first wildlife walk in 2025 last week when Sarah from Cherry Wood Adventures led a Bird Identification Walk in Beatons Wood. It was May Day. The weather was perfect and the birds were in fine voice. The whole group were beaming and glowing when they returned to the Sun Terrace for refreshments afterwards. This Walk was sold out weeks ago and so do book now at batesgreengarden.co.uk if you would like to join Sarah in the Woods once again on October 2nd to see what autumn joys lie within.

ROADS AND TRAFFIC issues were discussed at the recent Parish Council meeting. Updates from Arlington and Upper Dicker village speeding working parties were as follows: Arlington – There are a number of things to do including reviewing other villages that have 30 mph speed limits, such as Wilmington and Litlington. Cllr Appleton has been scrutinizing the policies. Another meeting with Highways is needed.

Arlington Village Market

It should be noted that Cllr Bennett has been very helpful. Upper Dicker – Speeding continues to be a very concerning issue. Operation Crackdown or Speedwatch - A report from the Speedwatch group was circulated to Councillors before the meeting. Seven sessions have taken place since March 15, 25-30% of vehicles are exceeding the speed limit.

A senior district admin officer congratulated the Speedwatch team on their professionalism. It is clear that authorities are taking the problems seriously. More volunteers are coming forward to join the team. Other traffic issues brought to the attention of the Parish Council - At 5.40am on April 8 a small truck crashed in Upper Dicker. Obviously travelling at speed the vehicle hit a parked car before veering across the road and coming to rest through the recreation ground hedge. Once again this demonstrates the problems caused by speed in villages.

Cessation of horsebox parking at Abbots Wood - Cllr Appleton was approached by a horse rider asking if the Parish Council was aware that parking for horseboxes in Abbots Wood would cease on May 1. Further enquiries were made and it was confirmed by Forestry England that this was correct and horsebox parking would not be permitted.

Cllr Appleton said that several riders from livery stables in the area are forced to box their horses to Abbots Wood because the surrounding lanes are too dangerous to hack on. It is estimated that in excess of 50 horses are liveried in the area. These changes to horsebox parking could affect livelihoods. The Clerk was requested to write to Forestry England regarding the implications of their decision.