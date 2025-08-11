Upper & Lower Dicker Village News

WEEKLY COFFEE MORNINGS are held at the Upper Dicker Village Hall every Thursday from 10.40am to 12noon. All welcome.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DICKER VILLAGE HALL NURSERY is a new facility and has its open day on Saturday, August 16, 12 noon to 3pm for a village welcome. The Nursery School will be hosting this open day and there will be a BBQ, drinks, cakes and ice cream. All are welcome and it would be great for the Dicker community to come along, share in the day, hear the exciting plans and welcome the nursery into the community.

A SOCIAL SUMMER PARTY is open to all on Saturday, August 30. This ‘Night Amongst the Divas’ is taking place at Chilley Farm and is hosted by Hailsham and Wealden Equestrian Club. Arrival from 6.30pm, Supper at 7pm and Music from 7:30pm ending at 10pm. Highlights of the evening are a delectable dinner, sensational live music with the greatest hits from legendary artists like Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, ABBA, Adele, Dusty Springfield, Madonna, Cher, Tina Turner, Etta James, and many more from the incredibly talented Helen Ward-Jackson and rising Super Star Millie Cranston. Book at www.myridinglife.com. Strictly limited Tickets priced £40. Raffle. Stay the night camping or glamping. Book direct at chilleyfarm.com/camping. Smart casual attire or go all out and dress to the nines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EAST SUSSEX LIVING HISTORY Festival takes place at Michelham Priory House & Gardens from August 23 to 25. Experience live combat displays, traditional crafts, and exciting medieval and Tudor encampments on a stunning moated island, with fun for all ages.

Your World

A VILLAGE FETE & FUN DAY is happening at Lower Horsebridge Recreation Ground, BN27 4DL on Sunday, August 24 from 10am to 6pm. There will be bouncy castle and slide, BBQ and ice creams, beer tent, demonstrations, carnival games, tug of war, flyball, entertainment, sports activities, market stalls, dog show and lots more. Free entry and parking.

THE WEALDEN COMMUNITY SPORTS Hub is really taking shape according to WDC. The land is prepared, the access road is in, and underground services are ready to go. In the car park, lighting bases, drainage, and foundations for our solar canopies are all in place. For the pavilion, the entrance canopy is up, internal walls have their first electrical and plumbing fixes, and windows and doors are going in. The changing block's cladding is now complete and the whole site is starting to look like the amazing sports park WDC cannot wait for us all to visit. To find out the latest project updates, head to https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/community-sports-hub

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION would like you to read the Draft Wealden Housing Strategy 2025-28 Survey. The Council is inviting residents to read the strategy (only 11 pages) and provide feedback online. Deadline August 31. You can view the draft and submit your comments here: https://letstalk.wealden.gov.uk/housing-strategy-2025-2028. Your input is valued and helps shape future housing plans for our community.