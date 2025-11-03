Upper & Lower Dicker Village News

Community Matters

CHRISTMAS ARTS CRAFTS & FOOD traders will be at the Christmas fair at Bates Green Farm, Arlington (where the Bluebell Trail is) on Saturday, November 8 from 11am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SPITFIRES & DOODLEBUGS OVER SUSSEX is the subject of an illustrated talk by Andy Saunders including a display by Arlington Museum on Saturday, November 15, from 7 pm, Arlington Village Hall, BN26 6RX. Refreshments and Raffle. Entry by donation. Booking required please by e-mail to [email protected].

ARLINGTON VILLAGE MARKET COFFEE Morning and Pop Up Museum in on Tuesday, November 11 from 10am to 12 noon at Arlington Village Hall, BN26 . There will be lots of stalls from fresh produce to bric-a-brac and of course, refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROADS AND TRAFFIC ISSUES updates from Arlington and Upper Dicker village speeding working parties are that as previously stated the MP has been contacted in regard to a possible 20mph speed limit in Upper Dicker. There was nothing further to report since the last meeting and the revised Road Strategy is awaited. It was stated that road closures continue to cause problems and the lack of advance warning from personal experience of the danger for pedestrians caused by large vehicles driving too fast and inconsiderately.

Concerns have been raised about parking near to the village hall when matches are taking place on Sundays. All of the village hall committee are working hard to resolve the issues. The situation is easing with the use of marshals and cones.

Regarding Operation Crackdown and Speedwatch, nine Speedwatch session have been carried out since the last report. Ninety eight vehicles were exceeding the speed limit, with a maximum speed of 52 mph. The number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit in the vicinity of the village hall when children are arriving to attend Ripe Nursery School is of particular concern.

Other traffic and highways issues brought to the attention of the Parish Council were a request for the Clerk to report the collapsed culvert on Camberlot Road again. Photographs of the collapsed barriers at Wick Street were provided and the clerk will report to East Sussex Highways.