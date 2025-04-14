VE Day 80: honouring the heroes of RNLI Selsey Lifeboat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As we look to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day on 8 May 2025, we reflect not only on those who served on the frontlines but also on the bravery of those who stayed behind to protect and support their communities—like the men of RNLI Selsey Lifeboat.

During the Second World War, Selsey’s crew carried out 50 daring rescue missions, often in dangerous Channel waters. One remarkable rescue involved Squadron Leader J.R.A. Peel, who was pulled from the sea and back in the air just hours later.

With many younger crew members enlisted in the military, older men—some in their seventies—stepped up to serve. Among them were Albert and T. Pennycord, G. Arnell, and James Lawrence, whose courage and commitment kept the lifeboat service running under immense pressure.

Selsey’s crew saved not only Allied forces but also enemy pilots, treating all with dignity and compassion—principles that continue to define the RNLI’s mission today. In 1945, six crew members were awarded the 1939–1945 Star for their wartime service: Coxswain Leslie Pennicord, A. Fullick, B. Pennicord, D. Grant, L. Lawrence, and E.R. Gray. Their legacy of bravery lives on as a source of local pride.

Coxwain Leslie Pennycord 1949 October

Today, the RNLI and its volunteers remain guided by the same values of courage, service, and humanity. RNLI Selsey Lifeboat is still a vital part of the community, safeguarding lives at sea.

To mark VE Day 80, a special display and sail past will take place at East Beach Green on 8 May 2025 at 7:15pm. The event offers a moment to remember those who served and to honour RNLI Selsey lifeboat’s enduring role in saving lives.

But remembrance alone isn’t enough— RNLI Selsey needs volunteers to continue this lifesaving work. Whether as a crew member, fundraiser, or supporter, your involvement matters. RNLI Selsey relies on people from all walks of life to keep its mission alive.

Inspired by the wartime lifeboatmen of Selsey? Now is the time to carry their legacy forward. Join us on 8 May and learn how you can be part of this proud tradition of service. Let’s honour the past while shaping the future of lifesaving at sea.