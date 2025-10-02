View from V2 – We went on a cruise! - By Simon Rose, Sunday breakfast show presenter.

We are now a month back from our family summer holiday, and it seems like a lifetime ago. Someone quoted me the days until Christmas a while back, frankly, not what I needed to hear.

For us, the family summer holiday involves three generations of the family, one of whom uses a wheelchair. In the past, we have rented suitable homes and done our own thing. There are many considerations over and above the usual ramps that you need, like a downstairs bedroom and bathroom, patio doors that are flush to the floor with no or minimal reveals, and doors that open all the way to the wall.

In the past, this has worked out fine (with one very stressful exception), although you do tend to pay more for more spacious and suitable accommodation.

In the last few years, the cost has gone up considerably to the point we could be shelling out the GDP of a small country for the same kind of accommodation this year. OK, I exaggerate, but not much!

And so, it was almost two years ago that I returned from my Sunday Morning show on V2 Radio to be greeted at the door by Caroline telling me, “I think I have found a holiday solution”. Sounds good, I thought, “We can book a cruise”, she said.

At first, I thought it was a crazy idea, then I thought about it. Easy access to restaurants (no need to get in the car), pools, entertainment, shops, salons, all within close proximity. Maybe this would work.

We booked up, one adapted cabin which met all additional needs, and all cabins next to each other, perfect.

In the lead up, I was feeling some trepidation (despite reassurance from cruise fan and V2 Radio listener, Thomas), you see, I’m not a cruise kind of guy. Given the choice, I’d rent a few places, pop on a plane, pick up a hire car and explore. But this holiday wasn’t just for me.

So, how did it go?

Really well, there was nowhere on the ship that a wheelchair user couldn’t get to, the adapted cabin worked, and there is the opportunity for a wheelchair user to disembark into a different country every day or so without the need to travel through airports and all the aggravation that would involve.

It really did make sense, everyone had a great time, despite my early cynicism. I’d go as far as to say it’s the most disabled friendly holiday environment I have seen. Who’d have thought?

I’m glad I went outside my comfort zone.

So, would I do it again? You see, the thing is, I’m just not a cruise guy. Or am I

