Vincent Gray donates John Keats sculpture to St Wilfrid’s Hospice Chichester

Vincent Gray and Lois Howell, CEO at St Wilfrid's Hospice Chichester, unveil the Keats sculpture - 3rd November 2025
Vincent Gray and Lois Howell, CEO at St Wilfrid's Hospice Chichester, unveil the Keats sculpture - 3rd November 2025
Sculptor Vincent Gray has donated a resin copy of the life-size bronze sculpture of John Keats situated in Eastgate, Chichester to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham.

The original sculpture was unveiled in 2017 by Patron of St Wilfrid’s, the late Dame Patricia Routledge, DBE.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice CEO, Lois Howell, unveiled the sculpture on November, 3 in a ceremony attended by Vincent and hospice employees.

The piece mirrors the Eastgate artwork where Keats is seated on a bench, so patients, families, visitors and St Wilfrid’s employees can sit beside the poet for moments of quiet reflection in peaceful surroundings.

St Wilfrid's Hospice Chichester employees with the newly unveiled Keats sculpture
St Wilfrid's Hospice Chichester employees with the newly unveiled Keats sculpture

Lois Howell said: “We are absolutely thrilled that Vincent has kindly donated this wonderful sculpture to the Hospice. It will have pride of place in our garden courtyard area.

“As Patron of St Wilfrid’s, Dame Patricia supported the Hospice with her time and kindness for many years, so this donation is particularly poignant given her well-known love of Keats. I am sure she too would have been absolutely delighted.”

Vincent Gray said: “As a supporter of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, it felt right that this incredible local charity received the artwork, which I hope will be enjoyed for years to come by all who have the chance to sit by it. I am looking forward to seeing Keats settled in such a lovely, tranquil space in the Bosham countryside, where I know he will be appreciated.”

