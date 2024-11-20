Vistry Group site manager wins prestigious industry award for his work at Minerva Heights in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A site manager has won a prestigious award from the National House Building Council (NHBC) for his work at Minerva Heights in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder, is building new homes at the development under its Bovis Homes brand and site manager Harry Harvey was awarded a Seal of Excellence by the NHBC on Friday 25 October in an awards ceremony at the Doubletree by Hilton, in Brighton.

The NHBC runs its Pride in the Job Awards annually and considers all the construction sites it has registered. Of around 8,000 sites in the competition this year, 449 were recognised in the first stage – the Quality Award. Those site managers are all judged for the next stage, which is the Seal of Excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry, 36, from Southampton, received his first Quality Award earlier this year and Minerva Heights is the first development that he has managed right from the start of its construction.

Seal of Excellence award winner, Harry Harvey.

He attended the awards ceremony and said it was ‘amazing’ to be announced as a Seal of Excellence winner. He said: “I was there with my team as well and it was brilliant for all of us to get the news and we were all over the moon.

“They are a brilliant team, and I couldn’t fault them. I set out the quality and hard work needed to achieve our goals from the start, they took this onboard really well and produced great quality

He said that consistency is a key part of winning a Pride in the Job Award as the high standards must be always maintained every day and on every task.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry has now started work at a new Vistry development – Treetops in Fair Oak – which is a development of affordable homes being built for shared ownership or low-cost rent.

Vistry Southern’s operations director Steven Ott said: “Huge congratulations go to Harry on his well-deserved Seal of Excellence win. It is a significant achievement to win a Quality Award so for Harry to do that with the first development he has seen through from the start and then follow that up with a Seal of Excellence as well – it’s an absolute triumph for him this year.

“Harry and his team are an example of the high standards, hard work and attention to detail that we prize at Vistry.”