Vital Care highlights the health benefits of singing together
“Singing can be particularly beneficial for those living with conditions such as dementia, Parkinson's disease, stroke, cancer, and those experiencing loneliness and social isolation," explains Vitale Care's Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan.
For people living with dementia, singing offers profound cognitive and emotional benefits.
Research shows that musical memory often remains intact longer than other types of memory, allowing those with dementia to connect with music even in advanced stages of the disease.
A study by the University of Helsinki found that regular singing sessions can improve mood and orientation in people living with dementia. Singing familiar songs can evoke positive emotions and memories.
Singing can also benefit people with Parkinson's disease, where speech and motor control are affected. Singing exercises the vocal cords and respiratory muscles, improving speech clarity and breathing. A study conducted by Iowa State University highlighted that group singing improved vocal strength and quality in people living with Parkinson's. The rhythmic aspect of music can help improve motor function and coordination.
For stroke survivors, singing can play a role in rehabilitation. Music therapy, including singing, can enhance neuroplasticity—the brain's ability to reorganise itself by forming new neural connections. This can help recover speech and motor skills lost due to a stroke.
A study published in the journal Brain demonstrated that stroke patients who participated in singing therapy exhibited improved mood and reduced levels of anxiety and depression. Singing together also helps combat feelings of isolation common after a stroke.
Beyond specific health conditions, singing has general psychological benefits for older people. It can elevate mood by increasing the production of endorphins, the brain's 'feel-good' chemicals, and reduce cortisol, a hormone associated with stress. Singing in a group promotes a sense of accomplishment and self-worth, counteracting depression and anxiety.
Many of the Vitale team volunteer at local community groups where singing is a part of the activities.
Co-founder Sarah Harris said: "Some people might be a little nervous about singing, especially if it's been a while since they've tested their vocal cords. The groups we support offer a warm welcome. There's no such thing as a wrong note. It's wonderful to see the smiles and hear the laughter after a few verses of 'You Are My Sunshine' or a classic Beatles song."
Vitale Care Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan added: "Our approach to care focuses on enhancing our client's quality of life and mental health. It's lovely to see clients and their Care Professionals attending local groups and enjoying crafting, singing, and socialising."