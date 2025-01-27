Vital lobular breast cancer research takes first steps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lobular breast cancer is the 5th most common form of female cancer yet it does not have its own specific treatment and remains an unmet clinical need. In 2023, Susan Michaelis of Horsham started the Lobular Moon Shot Project to try and help everyone diagnosed with the disease in the future, a disease she was first diagnosed with in 2013.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester Breast Centre, with funds raised by the Lobular Moon Shot Project, has begun its research project into Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer (ILC). With collaboration at its heart, this research will bring together world-class researchers, scientists and ILC advocates, all with a specific interest in lobular breast cancer, who wish to move forward ILC research at a much greater pace to improve patient outcomes.

1,000 people a day globally are diagnosed with ILC, the second most common form of breast cancer. It’s recognised to be biologically, molecularly and clinically different from the more common ductal form of breast cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Dr Susan Michaelis founded the Lobular Moon Shot Project (LMSP) to get the funding needed to address the fact, that despite pockets of research, lobular breast cancer remains an unmet clinical need with no specific treatment based on the unique biology of the disease.

Former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Victoria Atkins who had agreed to fund the £20 million Lobular Moon Shot Research Project with Dr Susan Michaelis

In 2024, the Manchester Breast Centre (MBC) agreed to be the lead principal research organisation, to partner with other leading researchers, to achieve the goals of the research project. The research team will focus on increasing our knowledge of the basic biology of lobular breast cancer so that specific and effective treatments can be developed for the disease.

Robert Clarke, a Professor of Breast Biology and Director of the Lobular Moon Shot Project at the Manchester Breast Centre commented:

“We are very excited to have started this vital research project. The mission is to discover new biological targets and to ensure these findings translate into real-world applications. Additionally, we will seek to identify lifestyle risks, early detection methods, and to develop patient-derived research models to understand why some cancers resist therapy and spread from the breast to other tissues. The team will exploit multiple, advanced analysis methods to deliver the understanding needed to develop better treatments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Michaelis and her team of volunteers, have raised over £90,000 to enable the first vital research steps to be taken. They are now seeking a £20 million investment from the Government. Susan stated:

Professor Robert Clarke, Professor of Breast Biology and Director of the Lobular Moon Shot Project @MCRBreastCentre with Dr Susan Michaelis and Tristan Loraine of Fact Not Fiction Films

“The first small steps that Manchester Breast Centre (MBC) have taken in January 2025 are historic. MBC and their collaborative team can do this work to improve outcomes for millions of people. They have the ability, they just need the funding. Before the 2024 UK election, the then Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Victoria Atkins, confirmed she had agreed to fund the £20 million Lobular Moon Shot Research Project and this was to be a part of her 2024 Women’s Health Strategy. LMSP is now asking the new Secretary of State for Health, Wes Streeting, to allocate the funding needed so this unmet clinical need can be addressed. Over 200 MPs from every political party in the new parliament are calling on the Government to do so. £20 million equates to under £240 for each of the people who will be diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in the UK alone, over the next 10 years. This research project will help saves lives, improve outcomes and ultimately save the NHS millions.”

Susan Michaelis was first diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in 2013. She had 7cm of lobular breast cancer yet a mammogram and ultra sound detected nothing. She quickly learnt that lobular behaved very differently to the more common type of breast cancer. In 2021, her disease became metastatic stage 4 and had spread to her spine and other areas, further reminding her of the need for a specific treatment for lobular breast cancer.

Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer (ILC) is the fifth main type of female cancer and is more common than skin / melanoma, ovarian and brain cancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lobular Moon Shot Project is keen to hear from anyone affected by the disease or who would like to help raise money for research into lobular breast cancer at the Manchester Breast Centre.

Further information and films on the issue of lobular breast cancer are available at: lobularmoonshot.org/