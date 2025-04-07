Vital repairs to iconic beauty spot in South Downs National Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Access to one of the most sacred – and spookiest – spots on the South Downs has been improved in time for the spring.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to £25,000 funding from the British Mountaineering Council, 800m of pathway up to Chanctonbury Ring has been given a much-needed makeover.

The popular path, which is part of the South Downs Way and known locally as Washington Bostal, was in a bad state of repair after years of wear and tear, with walkers having to dodge water-filled gullies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 400 hours of manual labour by four high-skilled path workers – using three diggers, two dumper trucks and two rollers – has transformed the route. Now there is a smooth, durable chalk surface and a new camber to help rainwater run-off.

(Left to Right) Chris Craig, Ben Bessant, Sue Waton and Alison Edwards from Highdown Hillwalking Group

The upgrade was part of the British Mountaineering Council’s “Mend Our Mountains” campaign, from the BMC's Access & Conservation Trust, which is helping to repair some of the most vital walking routes in England and Wales.

Ben Bessant, National Trails and Countryside Access Officer for the National Park Authority, joined members of Highdown Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club to test out the new path.

Ben said: “This was one of the most eroded sections of the South Downs Way and it had got to the point where we really had to do something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new chalk and flint path looks fantastic and will last for many years to come. It’s in keeping with this ancient site which has been walked by humans for several thousands of years.

Ben Bessant, from the National Park Authority

“One of our key focuses at the National Park is ensuring access for all and this new path has made Chanctonbury Ring much more accessible. We want people to enjoy this wonderful location, all while caring for the landscape and wildlife by ‘leaving no trace’.”

Sue Waton, Secretary of Highdown Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club, said: “The transformation has been amazing – this path is so much better than the rutted, slippery surface we had before.

“It makes you confident you can walk it in all weathers and allows access to all levels of mobility to come out and enjoy this incredible scenery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Maxted, BMC Access & Conservation Trust (ACT) Comms Officer, added: “The British Mountaineering Council (BMC) are proud to support the South Downs National Park Authority as part of the Access & Conservation Trust Mend Our Mountains campaign. This is exactly the type of footpath repair and access work that BMC memberships and donations to ACT allow us to facilitate. Thank you so much to all BMC members and everyone who has donated to ACT, and we are very grateful to Sue, Alison and Chris from local BMC-affiliated Club, Highdown Hillwalking and Mountaineering Club, for meeting with Ben to test out this fantastic new path."

The refurbished path

Chanctonbury Ring is reputed to be one of the most haunted locations on the South Downs. The beech trees that circle the ring were first planted in 1760. But long before it was the site of Bronze Age burials, Iron Age forts and a Roman temple. According to local folklore, walking widdershins (anti clockwise) seven times round the ring will summon the Devil, ready to offer you a bowl of milk, soup or porridge in exchange for your soul.

For walking ideas at Chanctonbury Ring, click here.

The work was made possible by the donation from the British Mountaineering Council to the South Downs Trust, the official charity of the National Park working to ensure future generations can enjoy this wonderful landscape.