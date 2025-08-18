VJ Day 80: Street parties and concerts as Royal Star & Garter veterans mark the end of WWII

Concerts, street parties and tea parties, quizzes and cakes were enjoyed by veterans in each of the charity’s Homes in Solihull, Surbiton, High Wycombe and Worthing, on Friday, August 15.

The homes also observed the national two-minute silence at midday, as the country paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of those who fought in the Far East.

VJ Day, or Victory over Japan Day, is marked on August 15 – the date in 1945 when Japan surrendered to the Allied forces, bringing an end to WWII.

Royal Star & Garter provides loving, compassionate care to veterans and their families from is four Homes, as well as other services reaching out into the community.

At the charity’s Home in High Wycombe, local dignitaries joined residents for an afternoon tea party, which was accompanied by live music from singer Fiona Harris.

Among the guests at the Home were High Wycombe Mayor Majid Hussain, Chair of Buckinghamshire Council Cllr Sarfaraz Khan Raja, Royal British Legion County President Cllr Lesley Clarke OBE, Royal British Legion High Wycombe Chair Tony Green, and the Secretary of RAF Association High Wycombe Ian McEnnis.

At Care for Veterans – a Royal Star & Garter Home, in Worthing, the Swingtime Sweethearts sang for residents while they enjoyed a street party. Volunteers from long-time supporters Bower & Wilkins helped serve food and drinks, and joined residents for the singalong. The Home was also given scones for its residents to enjoy thanks to Melanie Peters aka The Social Media Rocket and energy networks firm Hemiko.

The Home in Surbiton was decorated with flags and bunting, with residents enjoying a VJ Day singalong. At Royal Star & Garter in Solihull there was a quiz, followed by afternoon cakes and a VJ Day talk by David Knowles.

Royal Star & Garter is welcoming new residents in all its Homes.

Care for Veterans is also welcoming new residents.

1 . Contributed The Swingtime Sweethearts sing to residents at the Worthing Home Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed A Swingtime Sweetheart sings to Care for Veterans resident Ray Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Care for Veterans held a street party to celebrate the VJ Day 80th anniversary Photo: Submitted