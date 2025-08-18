VJ memories of Edward Robinson

My father, Edward Robinson, served in the Far East from 1942 to 1946 including being with the Second Division on the road to Kohima. He wrote many poems whilst serving detailing the war and how much the men missed home and family. This is one of my favourites.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My father enlisted in 1940, was sent out East in 1942 and didn’t return home until 1946 due, as one of his poems details, to “A Shortage of Shipping”. He served as a CO’s despatch rider as pre war he had a lot of experience with grasstrack and scrambles racing.

Once home he returned to his work as a Halfords shop manager and rarely spoke about his wartime experiences. I was not aware of his poems until after his death in 1995.

We owe a huge debt of gratitude to men like my father who gave up their ordinary lives to, as the Kohima Epitaph says, give us our tomorrow.