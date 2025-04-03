Volunteers needed to provide support for cancer patients in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Macmillan Cancer Support has launched a new volunteer service to provide support to people at the Amberley Unit at Worthing Hospital

At Macmillan we give people with cancer everything we’ve got. Are you empathetic with good listening skills?

Then we would love you to join our team as an Information and Support Outreach Volunteer and help us provide information and support to people affected by cancer. By sharing your skills and time, you’ll use and develop your communication and customer service skills and meet new people as part of a friendly team that makes a difference.

Together, we can be right there for people with cancer. We are currently particularly looking for volunteers who are able to volunteer on Monday morning and Friday afternoons as well as other times during the week. If you would like to be part of our volunteer team, apply to volunteer today!

To apply visit the Macmillan website