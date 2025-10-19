Wadhurst care home residents nourish mind, body and spirit

This autumn, outings have included visits to favourites such as Wadhurst Community Cinema and the Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield, as well as visits to Kingdom in Penshurst, Stonegate Flower Show and the Wadhurst Scarecrow Festival. The highlight was a complimentary Spa Afternoon offered by Knowle Grange Health Spa, which was used to treat Residents Ambassador, Audrey as a thankyou her for the kindness and care she shows to our residents. Audrey and her friends loved their indulgent afternoon.

But not all residents can get out, so they appreciate the wonderful home-based activities that keep them active and engaged through interaction with entertainers. Recently entertainers offering seated activities have brought petting animals, yoga and music concerts. The local church led a Harvest Festival Communion in the home and Wadhurst Girl Guides came in to offer chats, games and giggles, while competition was a fierce as ever in the regular favourite Saturday Quiz which is produced and led by an award-winning Volunteer.

Wadhurst Manor is run by Barchester Healthcare to provide nursing care, residential care and respite care. For more information pleasecontact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected] autumn, outings have included visits to favourites such as Wadhurst Community Cinema and the Young at Heart Community Club Heathfield, as well as visits to Kingdom in Penshurst, Stonegate Flower Show and the Wadhurst Scarecrow Festival. The highlight was a complimentary Spa Afternoon offered by Knowle Grange Health Spa, which was used to treat Residents Ambassador, Audrey as a thankyou her for the kindness and care she shows to our residents. Audrey and her friends loved their indulgent afternoon.

But not all residents can get out, so they appreciate the wonderful home-based activities that keep them active and engaged through interaction with entertainers. Recently entertainers offering seated activities have brought petting animals, yoga and music concerts. The local church led a Harvest Festival Communion in the home and Wadhurst Girl Guides came in to offer chats, games and giggles, while competition was a fierce as ever in the regular favourite Saturday Quiz which is produced and led by an award-winning Volunteer.

Wadhurst Manor is run by Barchester Healthcare to provide nursing care, residential care and respite care. For more information please contact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]

1 . Contributed Visit to Knowle Grange Health Spa Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Relaxing at the spa Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Girl Guides games Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Happy Photo: Submitted