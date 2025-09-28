Wadhurst care home residents visit Stonegate Flower Show
Wadhurst Manor residents entered a great selection of flower arrangements and crafts and received many commendations and prizes. There were whoops of delight as they found that as well as residents taking 3rd Prize in original painting and in miniature flower arranging, their group entry to the Sonnet Category received 1st Prize. All agreed that the Flower Show entries and displays were wonderful and after the excitement of the positive reaction to their entries the group relaxed with a cuppa and cake as the prizes were awarded.
Regular and varied outings for small groups of residents are just one element the excellent range of activities offered as part of the Barchester Life Enrichment Programme at Wadhurst Manor Care Home. The programme stimulates the mind, body and soul in a way that reflects and supports individual needs, abilities and interests.
Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.