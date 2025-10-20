Wakehurst's Millennium Seed Bank 25th anniversary celebrated with King Charles and Cate Blanchett

“I think it’s wonderful what the seed bank is doing, but we’ve got to speed up the process,” says His Majesty King Charles III, as special guest on Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank 25th birthday podcast hosted by Cate Blanchett. It's a rare opportunity to hear The King in conversation about the Millennium Seed Bank achievements since His Majesty opened it in 2000. The Millennium Seed Bank, at Kew’s wild botanic garden Wakehurst in Sussex, holds world’s most diverse collection of wild plant seeds with solutions to biodiversity loss and climate change

His Majesty The King, Patron of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, joins podcast series host, Cate Blanchett, Kew’s Ambassador for Wakehurst, for a special podcast episode launching Kew’s fourth Unearthed series.

Launching on 20th October, Unearthed: The need for seeds marks 25 years of Kew’s Millennium Seed Bank (MSB), the most significant wild seed bank in the world, and home to some of the planet’s most precious biodiversity. Many of the tiny seeds held there hold solutions to climate change and habitat loss that are vital for the future of our planet.

In The King’s second ever podcast recording, the trio discussed the MSB and its origins, some of the most exciting achievements in the past 25 years as well as ongoing work around the world today, including in Australia and South Africa. Elinor brought plants, seeds and conservation test kits to show The King and they spoke about the future potential for the project to have even greater impact. Together they reminisced about the origins of seed science, and The King demonstrated his knowledge of the science and practice of conservation techniques.

Unearthed podcast recording with King Charles III and Cate Blanchett at Windsor

King Charles opened the Millennium Seed Bank, located at Kew’s wild botanic garden in Wakehurst, Sussex, in 2000 and has taken an active interest in its progress since, returning to visit in 2019. He has a deep connection to the natural world and has spent decades dedicated to conservation and philanthropic work. Soundbites from the episode include:

King Charles III: ‘I think it’s wonderful what the seed bank is doing, but we’ve got to speed up the process.’

‘I’m very proud to be a patron of Kew. That’s the great thing. It does wonderful work.’

Cate Blanchett: ‘There is an urgency to the work that the seed bank does here in this country. I was shocked to learn that 97 % of the wildflower meadows have been ⁓ decimated. I don't think it's something that we quite understand here because we look around us and in the immediate term, we see so much natural beauty, but we don't think about how fragile it is.’

King Charles III, Cate Blanchett, Elinor Breman at Windsor for the podcast recording.

‘...the only frustration for me about inaction on climate change is that there's so many extraordinary initiatives right there ready to be scaled up. There's a willingness there, but there's just not the direction of the funds.’

'Your example and your activity in this space have been [, I mean, they're] legendary so thank you.'

Dr Elinor Breman: 'And nature is resilient and if we give her the chance she will come back.’

‘I do think there's an education piece in that people take plants for granted still, despite your years of work and others. They don't understand their relevance to the life, to the fact that literally the air we breathe would not be here without the plants.’

Recorded by Fresh Air Production for RBG Kew, the special episode released on 20 October is followed by a new three-part series looking at the past, present and future of the Millennium Seed Bank. The series takes listeners on a unique journey with Cate as she follows Kew scientists and their partners pushing the boundaries of seed biology research, joins seed collectors in the field, helps to bank seeds, speaks to MSB experts and global partners and learns how seeds are being sent to space.

Cate Blanchett says: ‘Recording the podcast was an absolute joy. It was also revelatory. I witnessed the invaluable science that is undertaken around the clock by the dedicated team at Wakehurst and their partners across the world. The real and ever-growing threats to our precious planet must be addressed and the work of the Millennium Seed Bank is a linchpin for our collective “Thrival”. Seeds may be tiny, but they are of monumental importance to us all.’

The Millennium Seed Bank was originally set up using Millennium Funds* to combat the effects of biodiversity loss and climate change and ensure the world’s plants were safeguarded for future generations. With 45% of all flowering plants at risk of extinction, and the planet facing tougher challenges as each decade passes, its purpose has become increasingly important for people and planet.

Since its opening, the MSB has collaborated with 279 partners in over 100 countries to bank nearly 2.5 billion seeds from over 40,000 species.