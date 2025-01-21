Waldron Village News
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
What is it about pantomime that appeals so much to the British sense of humour? No one can accuse us of bigging ourselves up, rather there's a gentle competition for playing the most useless but funniest cast-member, to the vast amusement of the audience. We had a cross-dressing leading lady who had fallen on hard times, reduced to running the very unsuccessful village dairy; her two sons, competing for being the dimmest lamp in the family; a cow whose milk has dried up and is a French Friesian Feminist ; the Mayoress of Waldron , a TV presenter who has temporarily been scammed and has "mislaid" her chain of office; a rather disgusting and evil so-called Giant who is about two feet shorter than his sidekick Scallywag; a Goose (male) who very painfully and loudly gives birth to a golden egg to save everyone's financial bacon and an itinerant Green Man and retired vicar telling tall tales and leading sing-along-songs. And of course we mustn't forget the good fairy Glimmer trying to save the hero from himself and the Giant's wellborn step-daughter, an "influencer seeking loved experiences" bent on seducing the hero. Along the way you can guarantee that a popular TV programme will be mercilessly mocked - this year it was "Who do you think you are?" but in past years we enjoyed The Repair Shop (tears guaranteed), cookery programmes, the One Show, the judiciary and the police. The cast and crew had a huge amount of amusement and the audience throughly enjoyed being let in on the jokes and it raised lots of money for installing a loo in the church. So what's not to like?
Early next month there is something completely different : a performance by the Group called Faronel playing Medieval and Renaissance music for voices and instruments of the period. The concert will be held at St Bartholomew's Church at Cross in Hand on Saturday 8 February at 7.00 pm and tickets, available on the door, are £10 each (£9 fo Friends of Waldron Churches).
From Monday 20 January the village fell silent (temporarily) when the Star Inn at Waldron closed for staf holidays. It will re-open on Wednesday 5 February and by that date it's hoped that the days will seem longer and all kinds of bulbs will be coming into bloom.
This Sunday 26 January is Candlemas and both services will be at St Bartholomew's. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Father Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Father Simon will again preside and preach. Published in early February wil be the next Parish Diary for the coming three months with dates for Church services and celebrations listed. ENDS