Waldron Village News

This week it was Waldron's pantomime which took first prize amongst the various performances laid on round the world by national and international statesmen : and at least ours was intentionally funny!

What is it about pantomime that appeals so much to the British sense of humour? No one can accuse us of bigging ourselves up, rather there's a gentle competition for playing the most useless but funniest cast-member, to the vast amusement of the audience. We had a cross-dressing leading lady who had fallen on hard times, reduced to running the very unsuccessful village dairy; her two sons, competing for being the dimmest lamp in the family; a cow whose milk has dried up and is a French Friesian Feminist ; the Mayoress of Waldron , a TV presenter who has temporarily been scammed and has "mislaid" her chain of office; a rather disgusting and evil so-called Giant who is about two feet shorter than his sidekick Scallywag; a Goose (male) who very painfully and loudly gives birth to a golden egg to save everyone's financial bacon and an itinerant Green Man and retired vicar telling tall tales and leading sing-along-songs. And of course we mustn't forget the good fairy Glimmer trying to save the hero from himself and the Giant's wellborn step-daughter, an "influencer seeking loved experiences" bent on seducing the hero. Along the way you can guarantee that a popular TV programme will be mercilessly mocked - this year it was "Who do you think you are?" but in past years we enjoyed The Repair Shop (tears guaranteed), cookery programmes, the One Show, the judiciary and the police. The cast and crew had a huge amount of amusement and the audience throughly enjoyed being let in on the jokes and it raised lots of money for installing a loo in the church. So what's not to like?