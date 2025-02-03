Waldron Village News

At last we wave farewell to January, the month many people regard as the trough of winter and welcome in the hopeful signs of Spring with the snowdrops of February.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already Waldron is stirring and beginning to show some interest in events. The pub opened again earlier this week after its annual staff holiday period and the buzz around its open door is cheerful and welcome.

Tomorrow Saturday 8 February, at St Bartholomew's Church, Cross in Hand, there will be a concert of medieval music by the group Faronel. The music will be played on instruments of the era, some of them sounding familiar like recorders and a harp, others you may never have heard of, like rebec and crumhorn. It's anything but solemn - you'll hear dance music and songs - and the instruments will be introduced with a commentary. Tickets are £10 each (£9 for Friends of Waldron Churches ) and the concert will begin at 7.00 pm, with tickets available at the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waldron Country Market will take place on Thursday 13 February at the Holy Cross Priory Village. last month the market almost didn't happen due to that sudden snowfall, but it did go ahead and to the surprise of organiser Graeme Mackenzie, some 30 new customers arrived to enjoy the event from places as far away asa Haywards Heath and Ewhurst Green. This month it's on the eve of St Valentine's Day and Graeme promises at least three surprises...

Send us your story - it's easy to do. See our video for details

Our new Rector Simon Hobbs is introducing a new departure, a service for Peace called Taize, which has been imported from a religious community in France and which attracts thousands every year. Heaven knows, wwe certainly need the sense of peace and meditation which apparently accompanies the service. It's on Sunday 16 February starting at 4.00 pm at All Saints' in the village.

Next month it's the start of Lent (which is incidentally the old English word for Spring - I didn't know that!) Fr Simon will be holding a four-part Lent Course on Saturday mornings in the Alleluia Room at St Bart's, beginning 8 March with breakfast at 10.00 am followed by the course beinning at 10.30.

This weekend Sunday 9 February services will be at St Bart's with Holy Communion at 8.00 am when Fr Simon will be president and preacher, followed by Parish Eucharist at 10.00 am with Fr Simon again presiding and preaching. ENDS