Waldron Village News

The village rumour-mill has been in overdrive for months : what is to be the fate of our much-loved village pub, The Star? Horror stories about villages where the pub has closed or been converted into housing has been common since Covid - surely not in Waldron?

Now at last our landlord Pail has made his announcement that he will retire in mid-March and will hand over to new owners Simon and Nicole, to a collective sigh of relief among those who love The Star. A proper village pub sees plentiful clebrations and commiserations, meetings and departures, friendships made and renewed and all over a shared drink or a meal. It has hosted meetings of car clubs, coffee mornings, gossip-fests for the Wafflers, gatherings of old-school chums, meets of cycle clubs, annual rallies of steam engines, numerous celebrations of national events and extra rehearsals of village plays and pantos. Televisions crews have come and gone and it was even the backdrop for our film "Finding Esther". The Star has seen it all and long may it continue!

The next meeting of the Singing for Fun group will be on Wednesday 19 Februrary at the Methodist Church Hall on the corner of Firgrove Road ad Cross in hand High Street. It will start promptly at 2.00 pm until 4.00 pm with a break for refreshments half-way through. There's a small charge of £5 per head to cover costs of hiring the ahll and the refreshments. Everyone is welcome. Parking is fifty yards down Firgrove Road through the field gate on the opposite side to the Hall.

The nest pub quiz will be on Wednesday 19 February starting promptly at 7.30 pm. Teams of six people please (booked in advance) and you're advised to come early from 7.00 pm to get your drinks to whet whistles before engaging brains. The charge (to be announced) includes a two-course meal served at your table.

Church services this Sunday16 February will be at All Saints'. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Fr Simon will lead and preach. Morning Praise will be at 10.00 am when the leader will be Andy Delves and Tim Hough will preach. At 4.00 pm there will be a Taize Service for Peach, a new departure for us led by Fr Simon. It is based on the practice of an ecumenical religious community in France to which thousands of mostly young people go every year and which consists of simple music chants which are repeated and instil a sense of peace and calm. It's very meditative and peaceful and everyon is invited to come and give it a try. ENDS