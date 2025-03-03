Waldron village news

Friday 28 February was the last day of meteorological Winter and the first day of meteorological Spring was on Saturday 1 March: after weeks of rain, at last the sun is shining on Waldron and there are smiles on the faces of all of us!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week's announcement that Paul Lefort was retiring from running The Star, our much-loved village pub resulted, predictably, in a huge village gathering at the pub on Saturday evening at Paul's invitation to celebrate his retirement. Deborah made a huge cake and everyone wished them well. Paul will still be here behind the bar until Sunday 9 March before Simon and Nicole Denny take over the reins.

Graeme Mackenzie, organiser of the monthly Waldron Market has been in touch to announce that the Market is getting a rebranding and a slightly altered name. As it begins its fourth year after Covid it will be known as Waldron Market at Holy Cross Priory with a cheerful green and black logo. This month's market will be on Thursday 13 with the title "The Mad March Market" and Graeme is expecting no less than 18 traders. As usual the timing is from 10.00 am until 12.30, refreshments are available and everyone is welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make a date for Saturday 15 March to enjoy a morning music concert with coffee and cakes at All Saints' Church in the village. The refreshments are on tap from 10.30 am followed by the concert at 11.00 am. The musicians are Sarah Lakshman (soprano) and George Oakenfold (baritone/bass) accompanied by Brian Steer and the programme ranges from classical to modern, so there's something for everyone. It includes Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Puccini Rogers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. No ticket price but there'll be a retiring collection, the proceeds of which will go towards the organ and the new vestry and loo project (the Flush Fund).

User (UGC) Submitted

Our Rector Father Simon Hobbs reminds us that Lent is the old English word for Spring and that means new beginnings leading up to Easter next month. He will be holding a four-part Lent Course on Saturday mornings beginning tomorrow, 8 March with breakfast at 10.00 am in the Alleluia Room at St Bartholomew's followed by the course at 10.30 am. Everyone is welcome.

This Sunday's services are both at St Bart's, with Holy Communion at 8.00 am when Fr Simon will preside and preach and Parish Eucharist at 10.00 am when Fr Simon will again preside and preach. ENDS