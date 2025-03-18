Waldron Village News

It's been a busy week for Simon and Nicole Denny as they settle into their new home and business at the Star in Waldron, and for the staff who have had a new computer system to learn.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been some changes to the menu too, offering a separate bar snacks list for those who don't want a full meal and a loyalty system with points to be earned until the customer reaches the dizzy heights of claiming £5 off a meal. The new owners have been very visible and friendly to customers old and new and the staff are, as always, cheerful and quick, so the signs are all looking good. A proper village pub like ours is the warm, beating heart of the community and the Star looks to be in good hands.

Plans have been discussed for months (no, years!) to put 21st century sanitary facilities into All Saints' church and permissions have been granted to go ahead at last. The problem, as always is the cost. Putting a loo into an ancient building, parts of which date back over 800 years, is no easy task and getting rid of the resultant waste is not the least of it. A big effort is required to raise the funds and residents will have noticed a large sign outside our church this week asking for our help with the plea "Donate so we can excavate...Help us fund the new loo!" It doesn't matter how small the donation, every penny counts and if you feel you can help you can donate online to Waldron PCC at www.waldronchurches.org.uk 30-98-77 02677809 or send a cheque payable to Waldron PCC to the Treasurer Ian Dixon, Brambles, Dern Lane Waldron TN21 OPN making it clear that your donation is to go to The Flush Fund. I'll report back on progress as the funds grow!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services this week, 23 March, the third Sunday of Lent are both at St Bartholomew's, Cross in Hand. Holy Communion is at 8.00 am and Fr Simon is president and preacher. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Fr Simon will again preside and preach. On Tuesday 25 March there will be a Healing Eucharist at All Saints' at 6.00 pm.