Waldron Village Voice

On Thursday of last week the night sky over Waldron was lit up by the eerie light of the Hunter’s Moon, which made the centre of the village as light as day as we went to bed

We’re becoming almost accustomed to unusual night displays after the Northern Lights travelled south to amaze us all in this part of the UK last week. What’s next I wonder? Perhaps it’s part of the extreme weather that is plaguing the US states in Florida and the floods across Europe and in parts of the UK.

Last weekend the churchyard autumn tidy-up was again threatened by heavy rain overnight on Friday and in to early Saturday morning, but the clouds parted and soon after 10am we even had some sun.

A small group of volunteers worked hard to make a difference and there was some discussion about the difficulties of keeping the churchyard looking well-kept after the immediate family of those buried have perhaps moved away. In theory relatives have a responsibility of care but with greater mobility of families, who should do the work? There has been much discussion nationally recently about re-using the graves if few (or no) relatives show any interest in caring for their ancestors’ graves.

There will be two more churchyard tidy-ups on November 2 and 15 from 9.30am – 12.30pm and any volunteers would be very welcome to join the happy gang, bringing their own tools and wearing stout clothing and boots.

Also in November there will be an autumn litter-pick (twin to the Spring version held back in April. This will take place on November 9 and will be led by Ben from North Street. Ring or contact him to let him know if you can spare an hour or two to make our village look smart and litter-free!

The next pub quiz will be on November 6at the Star in Waldron at 7pm for 7.30pm. Teams are made up of six people and there’s a charge of £20 per head which includes supper.

Profits will go to the Friends of Waldron Churches, which is currently raising funds for the Flush Fund (for a loo in All Saints’).

Church Services this week (October 27) will both be at St Bartholomew’s. Holy Communion will be at 8am and the President and Preacher will be our new Rector Father Simon Hobbs.

Parish Eucharist will be at 10am and Father Simon will again officiate. Refreshments after the service will be provided by John and Nicole.