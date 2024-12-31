Waldron Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It's not an exaggeration to say that we "launch" ourselves into 2025 because as I start this column the skies are grey again and it's raining steadily , with more threatened for the rest of the week and strong winds just to make the New Year even gloomier.

As a matter of interest I checked with our resident weather watcher farmer John Chambers to find out if December 2024 broke any kind of record for rainfall. He tells me that since he started keeping records in 1994 there has only been one wetter December and that was in 2000 when floods swamped Lewes, Alfriston and Uckfield as well as a number of other notorious spots in our area. For those interested in the statistics, December rainfall in the year 2000 reached 1360mm and for 2024 it was only marginally less, with 1354mm recorded halfway through Tuesday 31 December and rain still falling. For comparison the driest December was in 2016 with 32mm!

January 1 2025 will be celebrated in Waldron with New Years Day brunch at The Star, which will be open from 10.30 am - 3.00 pm and the kitchen at work from 10.00 am - 2.00 pm. Thereafter, from Thursday 2 January pub opening hours will return to normal until Sunday 19 January. From Monday 20 January the pub will be shut for Staff annual break, reopening on Wednesday 5 February.

Church services on 5 January, the first Sunday of the New Year will be at All Saints'. Holy Communion will be at 8.00 am and Father Simon Hobbs will preside and preach. Parish Eucharist will be at 10.00 am and Father Simon will preside with Father Mark Hill preaching. Refreshments will be provided by Bev and Keith Bulmer after the service.

Waldron Community Market will be held on Thursday 9 January from 10.00 am - 12.30 at Holy Cross, Priory Village, Lewes Road.

Our village panto "Jack Waldron and the enchanted beans" will be on Thursday 16 January and Friday 17 January at 7.30 pm and on Saturday 18 January at 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm.